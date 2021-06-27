ZAt first almost 45 minutes of boredom, then a lot of hardship and hectic pace: This is what the round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal on Sunday evening in Seville looked like. In the end, the Belgians qualified with a 1-0 win by Thorgan Hazard’s goal (42nd minute) for the quarter-finals of the European Football Championship, in which they played for the European Football Championship on Friday in Munich (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker and at MagentaTV) meet Italy. In contrast, the defending champion is out after mixed performances at this tournament.

Defending champion versus title candidate, the duel between star strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku: This duel between two European football greats promised many rich stories and delightful snapshots. Portugal, who only advanced to third in Group F after a win, a defeat and a draw, saw this as a good omen. After all, the Lusitanians were even more inconspicuous with three draws in the prologue to the knockout games at the 2016 European Championships in France, before they surprised all hasty experts and at the end of the Equipe Tricolore snatched the winner’s cup from under their noses.

On the other hand, Belgium had won this tournament three times en suite right from the start: 3-0 against Russia, 2-1 against Denmark, 2-0 against Finland. The fact that the so-called golden generation wants to make their presumably last chance for one of the most coveted trophies in world football come true was immediately apparent to the Red Devils.

Who would be the first to reach operating temperature at the summit meeting in hot Seville was the first exciting question on Sunday evening in the spacious city stadium Olimpico de la Cartuja. But the answer was a long time coming. Initially, nothing happened in the mutual effort to keep the opponent in check. Then little happened except for a free kick by Ronaldo, who scored five times at this European Championship and is the record scorer in the history of European championship tournaments with 14 goals. But Ronaldo’s attempt was easy prey for goalkeeper Courtois.

When everyone thought that the cautious approach of both teams would lead to a 0-0 break, something happened. First, Meunier’s shot just missed the Portuguese goal triangle (37th). And then his bustling Dortmund club colleague Thorgan Hazard, alluded to by Meunier, had the courage to shoot at goal. And lo and behold: His flick with twist from the left corner of the penalty area surprised goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who has reacted better, i.e. more hands-on, in similar tests.

The door to a better game had been opened out of nowhere through this gate. The Portuguese at least were now challenged to discover the forward gear, should their dream of the title live a little longer. The Belgians, on the other hand, had to get over a small shock at the beginning of the second half when Kevin De Bruyne, the playmaker king who was plagued by dizziness, left his job and was replaced by Dries Mertens (48th).

Meanwhile, Portugal stepped up its offensive efforts, which, however, lacked the enlightening note for the time being. So coach Fernando Santos reacted and replaced the inconspicuous Moutinho and Bernardo Silva with the young star Joao Felix and the attacking midfielder Diogo Jota (56th) who blossomed at Manchester United. Two minutes later, the Portuguese had their first major opportunity, initiated by Cristiano Ronaldo and closed by Diogo Jota, whose shot was a touch too high. The Portuguese wanted the turnaround, the Belgians defended their terrain in a concentrated manner and relied on the decisive counterattack. Lukaku, by far the best goalscorer in Belgian international history (63 goals in 97 games), narrowly missed his fourth goal when his shot hit the bar (63rd).

The duel between two highly bet teams now finally had a higher speed and the previously missing tension. In addition, the tone and the manners on the field became rougher, so that the German referee Felix Brych had enough to do to calm the mind. Portugal’s coach let the second best Bundesliga goalscorer André Silva, who scored 28 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, play in the last twenty minutes. He didn’t give the increasingly hectic game a new line either. The Dortmund left-back Guerreiro had the greatest chance of equalizing, whose long-range shot hit the post (83rd), but luckily the defending champion no longer hit.