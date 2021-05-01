Lisbon (AFP)

Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas deprived his seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from scoring the 100 fastest time in his career in the official tests of the Portuguese Grand Prix, on Saturday, after beating him at the Portimao circuit, which hosts the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Bottas prevented “Sir” Hamilton this achievement by 0.007 seconds, noting that the Finn scored a time of 1.18.348 minutes. It is the first time this year that Bottas has written his name on the list of the fastest in the “exam” on Saturday, and the 17th in his career.

“It feels great to be in first place,” Bottas said, adding: “I feel like it’s long.” It was a weak point for me in the first and second rounds. The team works hard throughout the week and we managed to achieve a good position for tomorrow’s race. On the other hand, Hamilton praised his colleague’s achievement and the dominance of Mercedes on the starting line, saying: We did not expect what happened. We have to be happy for it, it wasn’t the perfect lap but I did my best.

He added: You cannot be satisfied, and we have to follow our progress and I am happy with what we are doing and the steps that we are taking. And behind the “Silver Arrows” double, Max Verstappen of the Dutch Red Bull team and his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez will take off in the third and fourth places, respectively. Verstappen scored the fastest time during the trials, but the referees canceled his timing due to the Dutch driver crossing the circuit boundaries as he nearly went off the track at the fourth turn.

The Dutchman expressed his dissatisfaction by saying: I was not satisfied with the result. The car skidded at the fourth turn and all weekend I was uncomfortable in the cabin. Spanish Ferrari driver Carlos Science came in fifth place, ahead of France’s Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Britain’s Lando Norris (McLaren). The other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc of Monaco, could not achieve better than eighth place. Another Frenchman, Pierre Gasly (Alfatore), scored the ninth fastest time, against four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, the tenth, who gave his best performance during official tests since joining Aston Martin from Ferrari earlier this year.

Hamilton leads the drivers’ standings by one point ahead of Verstappen, thanks to his fastest lap in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, after the Briton won the first round in Bahrain and the Dutchman in the second at Imola.