D.he FC Schalke 04 is stumbling towards relegation with the surprisingly pardoned Nabil Bentaleb. The Royal Blues remained without a win in their sixth game in a row, but at home strong 1. FC Union Berlin, the team of coach Christian Gross did not get past a 0-0.

With Bentaleb in the starting line-up, the Schalke team, which had not won away since November 2019, were at least defensively consolidated on Saturday evening, but the miners developed next to no pressure in the entire game. In the table of the Bundesliga, Schalke remains last with eight points behind Arminia Bielefeld on the relegation place.

With all the offensive sadness, especially on the part of the guests, a Schalke wanted to show it from the start. Bentaleb, who was brought back by Gross a few days before the game after suspension, at least tried to usurp the game of the guests. “I wanted to give him this opportunity after the transfer window had passed unused on his side,” Gross said immediately before the start of the game on Sky broadcaster: “I just want to give him the chance, I also want to give the team and Schalke the chance.” At the end of November, the 26-year-old was suspended by former coach Manuel Baum.

The Schalke team – as Union coach Fischer had predicted beforehand – at least looked more stable, speculations about an early exit of sports director Jochen Schneider were not noticeable on the pitch. The 2014 world champion Shkodran Mustafi arranged the defense, which did not allow much in the first half: In the fourth minute, Taiwo Awoniyi failed against Schalke’s goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann, in the 35th minute Christian Gentner narrowly missed a shot from 18 meters. On the other hand, the guests from Gelsenkirchen did not give a shot on goal from Union keeper Loris Karius in the first 45 minutes. The 27-year-old, on loan from Liverpool FC, was in the starting line-up for the iron team for the first time in the championship. Regular keeper Andreas Luthe couldn’t because of an illness in the family.

Even after the break, both teams had considerable problems creating opportunities. The playful level: modest. The Schalke team were offensive mainly because it was mainly on the left side with captain Sead Kolasinac in the back and Armine Harit in front. And the Berliners lacked consistency and concentration. Within a minute, Joel Pohjanpalo and Taiwo Awoniyi gave top chances (59th), Marcus Ingvartsen failed with his head (84th).