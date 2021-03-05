A.Even Dimitrios Grammozis cannot work miracles: The hoped-for initial spark during the debut of the fifth Schalke head coach this season failed to materialize in the disappointing 0-0 draw against FSV Mainz 05. The game of the bottom of the table against the penultimate of the Bundesliga on Friday evening was shockingly weak and at best took place at the third division level.

Thus, especially for the battered Schalke, a Bundesliga record did not pay off right away. There had never been five coaches in one season in the House of Lords. But even with Grammozis, the Revierclub is still stumbling towards the fourth Bundesliga relegation. With ten points, Schalke remains beaten last and after 24 games is at least eight points behind a non-relegation place. “We can be lucky to take a point. Of course that’s not enough, ”said captain Sead Kolasinac on the DAZN streaming service.

Schalke mood in the basement

Mainz 05 jumped through the counter with 18 points at least to the relegation rank 16. “All in all, we played a good game. We survived the early stages well and were then dominant, ”said defender Stefan Bell.

After the mood at Schalke had recently hit rock bottom, the 42-year-old Grammozis from Wuppertal tried to spread some confidence after his debut in the past few days and spoke of an “initial spark”. The duel between the last against the penultimate was seen as the very last chance for Schalke, perhaps to bring back the belief in the miracle of staying in class. “He is very motivating in his speech. He gives fire, ”said Schalke’s injured goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann during the break at DAZN.

However, even Grammozis was unable to convey playful wonders to his team, which had been severely weakened. Almost a complete team was missing from the last injured. The former coach of SV Darmstadt 98 had tried, among other things, with a switch to a back three in defense and the surprising Bundesliga debut of Kerim Calhanoglu.

“The system change is good for us”

“The system change is good for us,” said Fährmann, to the general astonishment. Because the level of play was terrible. Even the 18-year-old cousin of the Milan artist Hakan Calhanoglu did not attract attention in the midst of the playful poverty on the square. Bad pass lined up after bad pass, again and again the ball was bolted haphazardly through the arena.

The guests, for whom the signing of coach Bo Svensson had already been reflected in the points, did not help to give the game Bundesliga standard.

No goals conceded

After all, the Rheinhessen, who had stunned in Mönchengladbach (2: 1), Leverkusen (2: 2) and Dortmund (1: 1), had at the end of the first half of their 500th Bundesliga game by Barreiro (37th) and Adam Szalai (42nd) has the best chance of taking the lead. Both times the ball just missed the goal. In the initial phase, 2014 world champion Shkodran Mustafi had managed the trick for Schalke to balance a header from a short distance in the middle of Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner (8th).

The only positive aspect from Schalke’s point of view was the game without conceding a goal. After all, the Revierclub has conceded the most of all teams by far with 61 goals this season. Even in the uneventful second half there was no further one.