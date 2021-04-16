R.B Leipzig made a potentially fatal mistake in the Bundesliga title fight. The team of coach Julian Nagelsmann did not get more than 0-0 at home against TSG Hoffenheim and remained behind Bayern Munich with 61 points. The front runner (65) can expand his lead on Saturday at VfL Wolfsburg (3:30 p.m. / in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) to seven points. “We didn’t have that many chances to score, the last punch was somehow missing,” said the disappointed Leipzig sports director Markus Krösche at Dazn.

Leipzig had significantly more of the game for long stretches, but rarely came dangerously in front of the opposing goal. Nagelsmann’s former club Hoffenheim did not win the fifth league game in a row, but scored an important success with the point. With 32 points, however, there is still a risk of relegation for the team of coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

RB coach Nagelsmann decided somewhat surprisingly for Emil Forsberg in the storm center. The Norwegian Alexander Sörloth, who scored twice in the 4-1 game against Werder Bremen last day, was only on the bench. With Forsberg, Leipzig initially found no means against the strong Hoffenheimers. Most likely something else went through Angelino on the left. The Spaniard looked extremely happy to play after a two-month injury break.

The guests from Hoffenheim were well adjusted, were compact in defense and did not allow much. The Kraichgauer pressed ahead early, disrupted the game structure of the Leipzig team and, thanks to their strength in a duel, won many balls. Christoph Baumgartner stood out as a clever source of ideas, but he found his way into the penalty area far too seldom. Both teams neutralized each other for a long time, there were hardly any real scoring chances in the first round. Leipzig didn’t think of much forward in the game, RB made a lot of bad passes and often ran offside. A long-range shot by Marcel Sabitzer (42nd) was the only dangerous situation for a long time.

“The depths are missing a bit,” criticized Krösche at half-time at Dazn. Nagelsmann responded, bringing in Kevin Kampl and Amadou Haidara. Hoffenheim lost Florian Grillitsch, who had to be replaced in the 55th minute with a shoulder injury. Leipzig increased the pressure, had long ball possession passages and formed again and again around the Hoffenheim penalty area. Sabitzer brought the ball close to the guest goal with a left-footed shot (65th). Joker Sörloth got a free shot in the opponent’s penalty area (73rd), but, like his team-mates, was not determined enough.

Substitute Yussuf Poulsen headed the supposed winning goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time. But since he beheaded his hand, the hit was legally denied by the video referee. “Unfortunately it was a hand in the end, we have to live with that. It’s extremely bitter, but right, to recognize that, “said Krösche, who quickly had the scene shown on his smartphone.