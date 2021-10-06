Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

What a spectacle in this first half of the first semi-final of the League of Nations! On the lawn of Milan, Italy, reigning European champion, welcomes Spain, which it had offered in half of the last Euro. A clash of styles which culminates in a superb first act, filled with opportunities on both sides, but which for the moment turns to the advantage of La Roja. If the Squadra Azzura has been dangerous on many occasions, it is the teammates of Sergio Busquets who are ahead at the break thanks to a great achievement by Ferran Torres, the Manchester City striker (17th, 1-0 ). Lorenzi Insigne missed the equalizer in the 35th.

In addition, captain Leonardo Bonucci received a red card following a first yellow just before the break following a nasty gesture on Sergio Busquets (41st). And as nothing has done for the Italians, Ferran Torres, again, came to widen the gap in the 45th minute of the head after a jewel of collective action. The second half promises to be complicated for the European champions.