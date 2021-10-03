Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

Five days after its convincing victory against Manchester City (2-0), PSG was inevitably eagerly awaited against Rennes! While lining up a dream quartet Neymar-Messi-Di Maria-Mbappé, the Parisian club could have opened the scoring but Lionel Messi, as against OL, touched the bar again on a free kick (31st). This new twist of fate against the Argentinian, Paris was going to pay dearly while Gaëtan Laborde gave the advantage to the locals just before half-time (1-0).

The Rennais therefore opened the scoring at the best possible moments and made the break … also at the best time while Flavien Tait scored as soon as he returned from the locker room (46th). The vice-champion of France took a huge blow to the head after this second achievement. If Kylian Mbappé thought to give hope to the leader of Ligue 1, his goal would ultimately be refused for an offside position (68th). Apathetic in the second act, the Parisians could even have conceded a penalty but Ruddy Buquet finally canceled his first decision (81st).

The SRFC is therefore the first team to bring down the PSG which tilts just before the international break. In the standings, Paris is obviously still first in the standings but sees Lens, its runner-up, return to six points.