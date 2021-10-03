Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

While Rennes offered a real feat against PSG (2-0), the rest of the afternoon was tense on the side of Roazhon Park. As Ouest France and journalist Saber Desfarges explained, the tension rose by several notches between Ultras of the two teams who wanted to do battle. The police were forced to intervene to calm the tension while the Parisian players were stranded for a moment in the parking lot of Roazhon Park. Finally, it was under good escort that the PSG bus was able to leave the enclosure.

The clashes that have erupted around the stadium force the PSG players to remain confined in the parking lot of Roazhon Park.

A Rennes player who had managed to get out of the enclosure had to hide to avoid being taken to task. #SRFCPSG – Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) October 3, 2021

#SRFCPSG. After the Rennes – PSG (2-0) match, the Parisian and Rennes ultras are looking for a confrontation. The mobile gendarmes and the police intervene. Parisian buses are blocked. A street business is vandalized. pic.twitter.com/dF5danCarw – Ouest-France 35 (@ ouestfrance35) October 3, 2021