Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

At the microphone of RMC, in an interview that will be unveiled tomorrow in Rothen Ignites, Kylian Mbappé puts things in focus. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. It’s a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I have spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club could turn around. I wanted everyone to go out grown up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go, I will stay ”.

In addition, Mbappé denied rumors about his repeated refusals to extend. “People have said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that’s absolutely not true. I’m told ‘Kylian now you’re talking to the president. (…) It’s not for me to judge, but me, my position was clear. I said I wanted to leave and I said it early enough. Personally, I didn’t really appreciate saying ‘yes, he’s coming the last week of August …’ because that’s a thief. I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave. “