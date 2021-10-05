Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

This morning, the Team unveiled a good part of the truths of Kylian Mbappé, the Parisian striker who has decided to deliver his version on all hot issues. New layer this Tuesday evening at the microphone of RMC. And Kylian Mbappé confirmed his words on his desires to leave.

Above all, the PSG striker revealed how the exchange had gone with Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and especially their response when Mbappé demanded his departure. “They say the project is done, that they hadn’t imagined it without me and that they don’t want to sell. Me, I respected that. I said, “If you don’t want me to go, I’ll stay, that’s okay.”