After a last-minute success against OL and before facing Metz on Wednesday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke at a press conference on Tuesday. The opportunity to return to all the hot issues of the moment, in addition to the Messi case. Kylian Mbappé and Georginio Wijnaldum were notably on the program …

On Mbappé and his affinities in the field

“We need to create the automatisms over time. Whether in matches or in training. To be able to share situations to acquire affinities Against Lyon we played in a 4-2-3-1 system which meant that we had a lot of offensive players. I’m happy with what we saw on the pitch. We circulated the ball better, which was more fluid and which created dangerous situations. Defensively, we also made progress. There are affinities that are already created. Kylian will naturally join these complicity, I am very happy with what he is doing on the pitch. “

On the mixed beginnings of Wijnaldum

“He’s a player who hasn’t had much preparation before. He needs time to find the football automatisms, but not only at this level. He is also a new player who arrives with his family and who needs to adapt, to integrate. There is a new house, new schools. The family must also adapt to the situation because it gives the player peace of mind. Gini is a player on whom we rely a lot. “

On the management of the laterals and the balance

“Always a decisive side and an offensive? No, it rather depends on the state of form of each other. But we have to find a balance. Nuno arrived at the last minute and we couldn’t train much with him. It will also depend on the type of connection with the attacking players and the type of animation we want, but in the future we want players with offensive qualities on the sides. “