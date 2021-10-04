Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Since the summer of 2017 and his arrival at PSG, Kylian Mbappé has become accustomed to rubbing shoulders with Neymar on a daily basis, the Brazilian star with whom he has woven a beautiful bond even if the rumors of a distancing have recently appeared. And this summer, it’s Lionel Messi who joined the duo to form a triplet which, on paper, does not fail to make the football planet dream. In the interview he gave to the Team, Kylian Mbappé spoke frankly about his relationship with the two other Parisian stars. Selected pieces.

Messi, the culmination of XXL recruitment

“There, we are only talking about Messi but we brought back some great players. I’ve always said I wanted to play with great players, so this year I’m served. Now there is more to. It’s up to us to put in all the ingredients. “

Ready to sacrifice himself for Messi

“When you have Messi in your team, you know he has to do a little less to have more juice and be more lucid to score. So if you have to go, you go. There is no problem, it is an established hierarchy. Me, I agree to run when Messi is walking, no problem! It’s Messi, anyway! “

On his nerves against Neymar

“These are things that happen all the time in football. It just doesn’t have to be something left. That’s why, immediately afterwards, given the extent of it, I spoke with him about it. We have already exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and it will continue, because we want to win, but there must not be a certain resentment. “

On the integration of Messi into the group

“I savor every moment next to him. We must never forget that it remains a privilege. He is someone who loves football. He talks to everyone, he tries to fit in in his own way, even if he’s a little shy. But in the field, he is not shy. “