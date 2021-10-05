Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar
Like a certain Thierry Henry, who made European defenders tremble in his time, Kylian Mbappé is also a big consumer of football that he follows closely, even outside his own matches. And inevitably, Mbappé has an assiduous eye on Ligue 1 and its talents. In the columns of the Team, the star of PSG delivers the name of two players who particularly caught his eye.
“There are quite a few. I am particularly OGC Nice. And (Amine) Gouiri, it’s not bad! He asserted himself. He had already had a good season last year and he confirms. Rayan Cherki is also a beautiful talent (who confides exclusively in the columns of Onze Mondial this month, Editor’s note). He can develop this season. Reims also has a lot of promising youngsters, hard-hitting wingers. After that, it sometimes happens that there are players that I can’t find “phew” on TV. And when I meet them in the field, in real life, I say to myself: “Still, it’s not bad!” Said Mbappé.
to summarize
Kylian Mbappé is not just a prodigy striker and one of the stars of PSG, he is also an avid football fan, whom he follows closely. Obviously, the Parisian striker therefore has favorites on the side of Ligue 1, which he does not hesitate to mention.
