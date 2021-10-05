Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Like a certain Thierry Henry, who made European defenders tremble in his time, Kylian Mbappé is also a big consumer of football that he follows closely, even outside his own matches. And inevitably, Mbappé has an assiduous eye on Ligue 1 and its talents. In the columns of the Team, the star of PSG delivers the name of two players who particularly caught his eye.

“There are quite a few. I am particularly OGC Nice. And (Amine) Gouiri, it’s not bad! He asserted himself. He had already had a good season last year and he confirms. Rayan Cherki is also a beautiful talent (who confides exclusively in the columns of Onze Mondial this month, Editor’s note). He can develop this season. Reims also has a lot of promising youngsters, hard-hitting wingers. After that, it sometimes happens that there are players that I can’t find “phew” on TV. And when I meet them in the field, in real life, I say to myself: “Still, it’s not bad!” Said Mbappé.