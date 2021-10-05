Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Among the criticisms regularly addressed to Kylian Mbappé, the one that comes back regularly is his desire to put pressure on the Parisian recruitment. His publicly displayed desire to evolve in a competitive team was taken as a requirement of his management. At RMC’s microphone, Kylian Mbappé wanted to put things right.

“That, I did a video interview. If people are listening to what I’m saying, I have clear words. Me, put the pressure? The president is a very important person in the world of football. Me, at 22, am I going to go and tell him: “Do that”? And he, will he listen? No. It’s because Paris Saint-Germain has a competitive project. And they want to win. They don’t do this to make me happy. It is not a flower that they give me. Of course, I was happy, they are great players. But at no time did I give a name, a guideline. If people are there, it is because they are doing their job very well. I am here to play soccer. “