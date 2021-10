Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Among the criticisms regularly addressed to Kylian MbappĆ©, the one that comes back regularly is his desire to put pressure on the Parisian recruitment. His publicly displayed desire to evolve in a competitive team was taken as a requirement of his management. At RMC’s microphone, Kylian MbappĆ© wanted to put things right.

ā€œThat, I did a video interview. If people are listening to what I’m saying, I have clear words. Me, put the pressure? The president is a very important person in the world of football. Me, at 22, am I going to go and tell him: “Do that”? And he, will he listen? No. It’s because Paris Saint-Germain has a competitive project. And they want to win. They don’t do this to make me happy. It is not a flower that they give me. Of course, I was happy, they are great players. But at no time did I give a name, a guideline. If people are there, it is because they are doing their job very well. I am here to play soccer. “