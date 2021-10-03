Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

The clash between Liverpool and Manchester City was eagerly awaited, he kept all his promises at Anfield between two teams decided to play their luck. A match that settled in the second half with Sadio Mané, perfectly served by Mohamed Salah to open the scoring (1-0, 59th). The Citizens took ten minutes to react, by Phil Foden whose recovery at close range on a good service from Gabriel Jesus ended at the bottom (1-1, 69th).

The game took on another dimension when a few minutes later, while Guardiola still railed for a second yellow not given to Milner for an obvious collision on the untenable Bernardo Silva, Mohamed Salah played all of Manchester’s defense to score a sublime goal of the right (2-1, 76th). The Citizens then showed great mental strength to put back the pressure of entry and equalize with a recovery from De Bruyne deflected by the unfortunate Matip to take Alisson on the wrong foot (2-2, 81st). Liverpool, who thought they would score the 3-2 goal before a fantastic rescue from Rodri, and Manchester City therefore share the points after a sublime shock.