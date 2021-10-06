All decisions

Matchday 6 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: RC Lens – LOSC Lille on September 18, 2021

In view of the serious excesses and incidents that occurred during the RC Lens – LOSC Lille meeting (6th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP decided on September 20, 2021 to place the case under investigation and to pronounce , as a precaution, a total closed door of the Felix Bollaert-Delelis stadium on the RC Lens – RC Strasbourg Alsace and RC Lens – Stade de Reims matches and the closure of the visitors’ park of LOSC Lille on the RC Strasbourg Alsace – LOSC Lille meeting.

After reading the investigation report in the presence of the two clubs, the Commission pronounces the following decisions:

• A suspended penalty point at RC Lens.

• Two matches behind closed doors for RC Lens. These two matches behind closed doors have already been purged as part of the precautionary measure.

• A suspended penalty point at LOSC Lille.

• Closure of the visitors’ area of ​​LOSC Lille for away matches until December 31, 2021.

Matchday 7 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Angers SCO – Olympique de Marseille on September 22, 2021

In view of the serious excesses that occurred after the Angers SCO – Olympique de Marseille meeting (7th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the LFP Disciplinary Commission decided on September 23, 2021 to place the case under investigation and to pronounce, as conservatory, the closure of the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium for the Angers SCO – FC Metz match and the closure of the visitors’ parking lot at Olympique de Marseille for the LOSC Lille – Olympique de Marseille match.

After reading the investigation report in the presence of the two clubs, the Commission pronounces the following decisions:

• Closure for two games including a suspended match at the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium. The firm match has already been served as part of the precautionary measure.

• € 20,000 fine for Angers SCO.

• A suspended penalty point at Olympique de Marseille.

• Closure of the visitors’ area of ​​the Olympique de Marseille for away matches until December 31, 2021.

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

Two games of suspension

Hugo EKITIKE (Stade de Reims)

Two suspension matches including one suspended match

Anthony LOPES (Olympique Lyonnais)

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Coupe de France, Champions Trophy) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at midnight.

Dylan BRONN (FC Metz)

Jean-Charles CASTELLETTO (FC Nantes)

Stian GREGERSEN (FC Girondins de Bordeaux)

Habib MAÏGA (FC Metz)

Facundo MEDINA (RC Lens)

REINILDO (LOSC Lille)

Gerson RODRIGUES (ESTAC Troyes)

Burak YILMAZ (LOSC Lille)

Matchday 7 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Olympique Lyonnais – ESTAC Troyes on September 22, 2021

Post-match behavior of Mr. Sladjan DJUKIC, member of ESTAC Troyes staff

Two matches of suspension from the bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

7th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: RC Lens – RC Strasbourg Alsace of September 22, 2021

Commentary at the end of the match by Mr. Jean-Louis LECA, RC Lens player

A suspended match.

The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

8th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: RC Strasbourg Alsace – LOSC Lille on September 25, 2021

Post-match behavior of Mr. Christian ROTHACKER, shareholder of RC Strasbourg Alsace

Four games of suspension, including two games by revocation of the reprieve, from the sidelines, from the referees’ locker room and from all official functions.

The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

LEAGUE 2 BKT

A suspension match

Gustavo SANGARE (Quevilly Rouen)

A match closes following a third warning in a period including 10 official competition matches (Ligue 2 BKT, Coupe de France) or by revocation of the suspension. The sanction takes effect from Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at midnight.

Andrés CUBAS (Nîmes Olympique)

Brecht DEJAEGERE (Toulouse FC)

Souleymane DIARRA (EA Guingamp)

Moussa KONE (Nîmes Olympique)

Rassoul NDIAYE (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard)

Stephen QUEMPER (SC Bastia)

Kalidou SIDIBE (Quevilly Rouen)

Gaëtan WEISSBECK (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard)

10th day of Ligue 2 BKT: AS Nancy Lorraine – Amiens SC on September 24, 2021

Post-match behavior of Mr. Luigi MULAZZI, Deputy Chairman of Amiens SC

Two matches of suspension from the bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

FIELD POLICE

Use of pyrotechnic devices

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

8th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Olympique de Marseille – RC Lens of September 26, 2021

Behavior of Olympique de Marseille supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices

€ 20,000 fine and closure for a suspended match in the 1987 South Winners sector of the Orange Vélodrome.

LEAGUE 2 BKT

10th day of Ligue 2 BKT: AS Nancy Lorraine – Amiens SC on September 24, 2021

Behavior of AS Nancy Lorraine supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices

Closure for two matches including a suspended match at the Piantoni stand at Stade Marcel-Picot.

Discriminatory remarks

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

7th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Montpellier Hérault SC – FC Girondins de Bordeaux on September 22, 2021

Behavior of Montpellier Hérault SC supporters: discriminatory remarks

Closure for a suspended match of the Petite Camargue Tribune at the Stade de la Mosson.

The next meeting of the Disciplinary Commission will take place on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at 6 p.m.