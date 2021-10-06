Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

We meet once again ! Three months after their Euro semi-final, Italy and Spain meet again at the same stage, but this time in the Nations League. Unbeaten for 37 games, Squadra Azzurra will obviously want to continue this series to reach the final while the Spaniards will be keen to take their revenge since the failure in the penalty shootout last July at Wembley.

Discover without further delay the official compositions of the two teams!

The official compositions

Italy : Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Baston, Emerson – Jorginho, Verratti, Barella – Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Insigne

Spain : Simon – Azpilicueta, P. Torres, Laporte, Alonso – Busquets, Koke, Gavi – Sarabia, Oyarzabal, F. Torres