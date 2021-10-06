Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The European champion on the ground! At home on the lawn of AC Milan, Italy, reigning European champion, certainly imagined another evening for this semi-final of the League of Nations, but it was without counting on the fury of the young Spaniards . Dangerous as a counter-attacker, Squadra Azzura barely saw the ball in the first act. After 17 minutes, the Italian defense finally gave in on a first achievement by Ferran Torres. And while the case seemed already complicated, the expulsion of Bonucci (42nd) and the second goal of Torres (47th) threw a real cold on the Milanese city.

When they returned from the locker room, Gigio Donnarumma’s teammates were trying as best they could to face La Roja, but for a long time, the technical mastery of Gavi, Gil, Pino, contained their ambitions. Until a misunderstanding in the defense leading to a goal from Pellegrini on a perfect service from Chiesa (83rd, 2-1). A meager hope which has not disconcerted Spain which therefore goes to the final, while waiting for France or Belgium.