Dispossessed of their title of European champion, OL obviously want to regain their crown this year. Passed by the dams, the Lyonnaises play today their first match of group stage on the lawn of Häcken. And the daughters of Sonia Bompastor started on the hats of wheel when they opened the scoring in the 10th minute by Melvine Malard.

If the pace fell somewhat later, the Swedes created a few situations for themselves but Endler took care.