Whereas they lost their title last year, Olympique Lyonnais showed that they are still a team to be reckoned with this season. Traveling on the lawn of Häcken for their entry into the running, the Feunottes did not do by half measures. Very quickly, Melvine Malard (10th) gave the advantage to the Lyonnaises.

Starting again with an advantage of a goal, OL widened the gap in the second act. Catarina Macario (48th) offered the goal of the break to the visitors before Stine Larsen scored against his own side a few minutes later (53rd). A perfect start to the competition for the seven-time European champions, who are still undefeated this season.