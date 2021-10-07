Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

In recent weeks, OM has been discovering the personality of Matteo Guendouzi who did not take long to establish himself as a leader in the Marseille dressing room. The number 344 of Onze Mondial, on newsstands this Thursday and available on our online store devotes its front page to him with a long interview. Selected pieces.

On the France team

“I want to write a story with the France team. It’s already very good to be there, I’m very happy, but I want to line up as many selections as possible, play, bring something to this team and be part of the long term. I have accumulated a lot of capes among the hopefuls, I was a captain in particular. I have a very good relationship with the France team in general. It is really a pride to be there and to wear this jersey. “

On his discovery of Sampaoli

Mattéo GuendouziPhoto Credit – Icon Sport

When you tell me Jorge Sampaoli, the first word that comes to me is extraordinary! He is extraordinary in his way of being, but also in his way of coaching and in his way of seeing football. Many people see him on his side, walking like crazy in front of his bench. They think he takes the 1,000 steps without understanding anything and gets angry all the time. In reality, Sampaoli does not boil down to that. You just have to see the way we play. Did you see how he set up his vision for football? That’s wonderful. If you look at how we’ve been playing since the start of the season, it’s magic. We had some very good matches. We are in the process of creating a real playing philosophy with this coach. That’s why it works well. Humanly, I really like his person. Before signing, he presented the project to me. He explained to me what he wanted to do with me. That’s what I liked about his speech. He said to me: “Matteo, you are a very good player, but with me, you will improve and learn new things”. This is what I have done since my arrival. “

On Longoria and his arrival at OM

“Before coming to OM, I had several choices. The speeches of President Longoria and coach Sampaoli convinced me. I immediately said: “I want OM”. Already, OM is the biggest French club, the club has won a Champions League, there is a great story. There is the greatest fervor of the country, even of the continent. All these things confirmed my choice. I like to play in a packed stadium when I’m at home, I like to feel the fans’ true love for the club. This is what I found here. I have never had so much fun since the start of my career. “

