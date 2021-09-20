Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Barça is surprised on his lawn at the break! From the outset, the Catalans were showered by Granada while Domingos Duarte took a victorious header from a cross from Sergio Escudero (2nd).

Ballot, FC Barcelona would undergo a new opportunity as Jorge Molina (12th) placed a recovery just above the goals of Marc-André ter Stegen. The Barcelona reaction was long overdue and it would emerge six minutes later while Sergi Roberto hit the right post (18th). It took a while before this part ignited again.

Monchu (43rd) forced ter Stegen to a new parade while he prevented the visitors from making the break. In additional time of this first half, Barça pushed while Ronald Araujo thought to equalize with a monstrous header, finally stopped by Luis Maximiano.

However, this is not enough at the break (0-1) while Barcelona reacted mainly at the end of the first half. Change is expected by the men of Ronald Koeman in the second act in order to hope to return to the score.