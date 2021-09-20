Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Barça saves the furniture! Logically led to the score at the break (0-1) by Granada after a very poor first half, FC Barcelona returned with better intentions in the second.

As in the extra time of the first act, Ronald Araujo was distinguished by a header but the latter missed the goals of Luis Maximiano (56th). Two minutes later (58th), it was Memphis Depay who stumbled twice on the Portuguese goalkeeper. Time passed and apart from a header from Luuk de Jong (79th) who passed over the goals of Maximiano, nothing was to report.

Nevertheless, by dint of retreating, Granada was going to be punished and Ronald Araujo, again, was going to be rewarded as he victoriously took over with his head a cross from Gérard Piqué, returned during the game, and who finished the game in position. center-forward (90th). A draw gleaned by the Blaugranas, which thereby took 7th place in the standings, five points behind the leader, Real Madrid. Ronald Koeman’s men, however, still have a game to catch up against Sevilla FC.