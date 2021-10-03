Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

From 8:45 p.m. this Sunday, it’s time for one of the hottest derby in Ligue 1 between ASSE and OL. The Greens, in a very delicate situation in Ligue 1, can not miss at home against the historic rival. For its part, OL would remain stuck in the soft underbelly of Ligue 1 in the event of a poor performance. Peter Bosz’s men will therefore want to continue after their nice success in the Europa League. Discover the official compositions!

The compositions of the match ASSE – OL

ASSE:

🔥 Our 𝐗𝐈 Stéphanois for the #Derby ! 👊 – AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) October 3, 2021

OL:

The composition of our team for the derby! COME ON GUYS ! 💪🔴🔵#ASSEOL pic.twitter.com/OiPM4AmqOd – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 3, 2021