From 8:45 p.m. this Sunday, it’s time for one of the hottest derby in Ligue 1 between ASSE and OL. The Greens, in a very delicate situation in Ligue 1, can not miss at home against the historic rival. For its part, OL would remain stuck in the soft underbelly of Ligue 1 in the event of a poor performance. Peter Bosz’s men will therefore want to continue after their nice success in the Europa League. Discover the official compositions!
The compositions of the match ASSE – OL
ASSE:
🔥 Our 𝐗𝐈 Stéphanois for the #Derby ! 👊
– AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) October 3, 2021
OL:
The composition of our team for the derby!
COME ON GUYS ! 💪🔴🔵#ASSEOL pic.twitter.com/OiPM4AmqOd
– Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 3, 2021
