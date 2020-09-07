The US100 opened the brand new week decrease after index operator S&P Dow Jones Indices introduced new modifications for the main Wall Avenue indices. Regardless of assembly all the necessities, Tesla was not included within the S&P 500 index. The announcement brought about Tesla inventory to drop about 5% in after-hours buying and selling on Friday, pulling the tech index down early within the new week.

Keep in mind, the US inventory market will stay closed at this time for Labor Day. The US futures can solely be traded till 7:00 p.m. at this time.

The US100 opened the week with a bearish hole of 150 factors. The index exams the ground at 11,400 factors. Supply: xStation 5

