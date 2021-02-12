Veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko refused to further participate in the trial of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny in the libel case. This was reported on Friday, February 12, with reference to the speech of the prosecutor in the Babushkinsky court of Moscow, reported by RAPSI.

The prosecutor asked the court to attach to the case file the motion of the victim Artemenko. In it, the veteran said that during the previous court session he felt bad because of the insults from Navalny. Artemenko asked to be released from further participation in the process and supported all the testimony given the day before.

Earlier on February 12, at a meeting, Justice of the Peace Vera Akimova rejected the petition of Navalny’s defense to challenge him in the case of libel against veteran Ignat Artemenko. The victim himself again became ill before the meeting.

At the previous hearing in the case, there was a verbal skirmish between the grandson of the victim and the accused. Alexei Navalny said that Igor Kolesnikov was selling his grandfather, and called him “a grandson-prostitute.”

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and Twitter page in which 94-year-old veteran Ignat Artemenko, designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova expressed their civic position in support of the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Navalny called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.