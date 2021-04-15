️USA will expel ten Russian diplomats from the country and introduce new sanctions against individuals and legal entities from Russia. Bloomberg reports this citing sources.

As it became known, restrictions will be imposed on 20 Russian organizations and 12 Russians, including representatives of the government and intelligence. Such measures will be a response to alleged Russian interference in the US presidential elections and attributed to her hacker attacks through software firm SolarWinds, the newspaper notes.

Washington’s intention to impose new sanctions against Moscow up to and including the expulsion of diplomats was previously reported. It was noted that the expulsion is being considered in relation to Russian “intelligence officers” who are in the United States under “diplomatic cover.”