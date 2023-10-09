テッドベット Casino offers not only exciting casino games and sports betting but also a wealth of attractive bonuses. We’ll introduce steps that even casino beginners can enjoy with confidence. We’ll explain in detail how to register with テッドベット and how to play. Let’s take a step into the world of online casino entertainment!

Enjoy Online Casino at テッドベット!

テッドベット Casino has emerged as a new online casino in the Japanese market. It offers convenient deposit and withdrawal methods tailored to Japanese players, allowing you to play and transact in Japanese yen.

Numerous bonuses are available, making it possible to enjoy betting affordably at テッドベット. テッドベットカジノの登録ボーナス is particularly popular as it allows players to enjoy casino games for free. They also attract players with many other bonuses.

One notable feature that sets テッドベット apart from other online casinos is its Achievement system. At テッドベット Casino, you can play your favorite casino games, complete quests, and earn various rewards. Achieving specific conditions can get you a 100% deposit bonus or a no-deposit bonus equivalent to 10,000 yen, making this feature highly appreciated.

Furthermore, テッドベット Casino is not just about casino games; it’s also a comprehensive betting site where you can enjoy sports betting. Partnered with renowned game providers, it offers a wide range of casino games, and sports betting is one of its highlights.

There are around 40 sports betting options available, including soccer, tennis, e-sports betting, and even Japanese professional baseball. With テッドベット Casino, you can enjoy a diverse range of entertainment.

Account Registration to Gameplay at テッドベット

Here, we’ll walk you through the steps from account registration to actually playing online casino games at テッドベット, making it easy to understand even for beginners in the world of online casinos. It’s a straightforward process, so let’s get started!

Step 1: Creating Your テッドベット Account

First, access the official テッドベット website and click on the “New Registration” button. Provide the required information and follow the instructions on the registration form to create your account.

The necessary input information typically includes:

Full Name

Email Address

Phone Number

Setting a Password

Choosing Your Preferred Currency

After this step, you’ll receive a verification link at the provided email address. Confirm your email, and your account will be ready for use!

Don’t forget to set your preferred currency during this process, especially if you wish to play in Japanese yen.

Step 2: Claiming Your No-Deposit Bonus

Once your registration is complete, you can claim the no-deposit bonus. This bonus allows you to enjoy casino games for free.

オンラインカジノの入金不要ボーナス is considered one of the most generous bonuses available in the online casino world. It’s exclusively available to those who register through specific affiliate sites, so if you want to receive this bonus, make sure to sign up through a site that offers your preferred テッドベット registration bonus before registering.

Step 3: Deposits and the Welcome Bonus

After enjoying テッドベット with the no-deposit bonus, you can take your gaming to the next level by making a deposit. On your first deposit, you’ll receive the welcome bonus, so make sure to take full advantage of it.

After logging into your account, access the “Deposit” page. Choose your preferred deposit method, enter the necessary information, and proceed with the deposit. Depending on your deposit amount, you’ll receive a welcome bonus of up to 200,000 yen automatically.

The bonus percentage varies based on your deposit amount, so if you want to make the most of it, don’t forget to deposit the maximum amount allowed.

Here are the details of the deposit bonuses:

Deposit Amount: ¥2,000 – 4,999

Bonus Amount: ¥5,000

Bonus Percentage: 200%



Deposit Amount: ¥5,000 – 49,999

Bonus Amount: ¥30,000

Bonus Percentage: 150%



Deposit Amount: ¥50,000 or more

Bonus Amount: ¥200,000

Bonus Percentage: 100%

Step 4: Game Selection and Gameplay

Choose your favorite casino game from the home screen. You can enjoy a variety of games, including slots, table games, and live casino games. Proceed to the game screen, set your bet amount, and start playing.

Games You Can Play at テッドベット

テッドベット offers three major categories of games: “Sports,” “Live Dealer,” and “Casino.” Players can enjoy a diverse range of games within each category, with a total of over 3,000 games available. In addition, there are over 40 sports for sports betting enthusiasts.

テッドベット Casino has partnered with various game providers, offering popular and new games to suit players’ preferences. You’ll find a rich selection of games, including slots and table games.

The live casino experience at テッドベット is remarkable, featuring games from excellent software providers such as Evolution Gaming. It offers Japanese tables, popular games like baccarat and roulette, delivering an authentic live casino experience.

For sports betting, you can wager on events worldwide, including Japanese professional baseball and J-League, adding excitement to local sports events. Popular sports like soccer, basketball, volleyball, and golf are also well-covered. テッドベット Casino provides an excellent choice for players who want to enjoy both online casino gaming and sports betting.