“The Big Celebrity Chef”the new Latina program that has managed to earn a place in the home of viewers with its innovative recipes, is preparing to reach its final stage and several members of the cooking reality show, who surprised the public with their talent in the kitchen and who were eliminated, return to space to face a new journey.

The culinary program, produced by Rayo en la Botella, is hosted by José Peláez and has three strict judges:Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rosinelli and Javier Masías. Know all the details.

What does “The Great Famous Chef” have prepared for its TODAY edition?

For the edition of this Monday, May 29, “The famous famous chef” will have a special program, since all the eliminated participants will return for a repechage with the aim of returning to the competition. Among them are Milett Figueroa and actress Patricia Portocarrero.

According to the latest advance that Latina issued, they will face tough extreme challenges for their permanence in the reality show and only in the next few hours will it be known who will compete with each other.

Who are the participants who are still in the program?

During the last weeks, several celebrities have fought in each challenge to win their pass to the grand finale. With each episode they have also been improving their culinary skills. Find out HERE who are the current participants of the cooking show.

Patricio Suarez-Vertiz

Miguel Vergara

Andres Vilchez

Korina Rivadeneira

Ricardo Rondon

Karina Calmet.

Artists are part of the reality show “The Great Famous Chef”. Photo: Latina

What are the hours of “The Biggest Celebrity Chef”?

The kitchen reality show“The Big Celebrity Chef”,that has reached the national small screen, is broadcast from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through the signal oflatin television. In other countries you can see it at these times:

Peru: 8.30 p.m.

Chile: 9.30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Bolivia: 9.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 8.30 p.m.

Spain: 3.30 a.m.

United States: 9.30 pm (Washington DC).

Where to see “The great celebrity chef”?

In case you have any doubts about how you can watch the program “El gran chef famosos” through the Latina Televisión signal, find out how to do it here.

Open signal: Channel 2 (Ex Frecuencia Latina)

DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD) and Channel 1192 (SD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) and Channel 702 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 2.

“The great famous chef” is broadcast by Latina Televisión. Photo: diffusion

How to watch Latina live?

In addition to the various television stations, the Latina EN VIVO signal can also be viewed via streaming on the official website of Latina Televisión.

