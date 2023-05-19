“Magaly TV, the firm” prepared a new and ornate edition with highlights of the latest news on the Peruvian show business. Let’s remember that “Urraca” shook Chollywood by revealing the AMPAY of the now ex-partner of “Cuto” Guadalupe leaving a hotel with a mysterious man. Medina also responded to the accusations of the exfutbolista of the ‘U’ and exposed clues to Charlene Castro’s infidelity. This Thursday, May 18, Magaly Medina exposed an internet figure who was the protagonist of a new uncovering. In the following note, find out all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly thanks Pedro Suárez Vértiz for his support: It would be disrespectful if he did not take out that ampay

What time does “Magaly TV, the firm” start?

“Magaly TV, the firm” has an extensive programming of Monday to Friday from 9.00 pm to 11.45 pm through the ATV signal. However, here we leave you the list of times to see it, according to Spanish-speaking countries:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Magaly Medina is known as the ‘Queen of the show’ thanks to her famous ampays. Photo: LR file

Where to see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

The followers of Magaly Medina You can follow the “Magaly TV, la firme” program on channel 9, that is, the ATV signal on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and open TV. While on DirectTV it is channel 199.

In the same way, users will be able to follow the ‘Urraca’ program on the YouTube channel called Magaly ATV. But not only that, the space of Magaly Medina is viewed LIVE through the ATV website:www.atv.pe.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina responds to ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe: “No man can come to square me”

How to watch ATV LIVE?

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast LIVE from Monday to Friday on the following channels:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

“Magaly TV, the firm” is one of the most watched programs of the national show. Photo: LR file

What happened on yesterday’s show?

In the May 17 program of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the ‘Urraca’ attacked ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe after the strong statements he made towards himself and responded to Gisela Valcárcel, who came out to defend him. The TV presenter told her that she had nothing to do with this matter and she showed evidence that Charlene Castro was already unfaithful to the former player.

What days can I see Magaly Medina LIVE?

“Magaly TV, the firm” can be seen from Monday to Friday from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm on the ATV signal and also through its website and channelYoutube.

#quotMagaly #firmquot #LIVE #TODAY #Relive #minute #minute #show #business #uncovers