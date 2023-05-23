After a busy weekend at the national entertainment, Magaly Medina returns this Monday, May 22 with a new edition of her program “Magaly TV, la firme”. As is known, in this space, the Peruvian presenter brings the latest news from the local show and the most important moments starring media figures. Therefore, find out how and where to watch the program TODAY.

YOU CAN SEE: Pepino breaks due to a report on “Magaly TV, the firm”: “Thank you, I admire you a lot, little girl”

What time can I see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9:50 pm to 11:00 pm Below, we share the schedules for other countries so you don’t miss any edition.

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe responded to his son, who questioned Charlene Castro’s pardon: what did he say?

Where to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” FREE LIVE?

Like many years ago Magaly Medina’s program is broadcast through the ATV signaltelevision house where she has established herself as one of the channel’s most watched hosts.

Magaly Medina surprises with the latest show business disclosures. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo/Instagram/Magaly Medina/ATV

What channel BROADCASTS “Magaly TV, the firm”?

To be able to tune ATVyou just have to tune in channel 9 in open signal as in Movistar TV, Claro TV and Best Cable. However, on DirecTV you will have to watch it on channel 199.

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

How to see Magaly Medina LIVE on YouTube?

On the other hand, through her YouTube channel, the Magaly Medina program can be seen totally FREE through said platform.

What happened in the last Magaly Medina program?

In the last edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”, The presenter continued to comment on the choice of Camila Escribns as the new Miss Peru. Likewise, Karla Tarazona opened the doors of her house to celebrate her 40th birthday. Also, the wife of comedian Jefferson spoke out about the ampay along with another woman. Lastly, Natalia Salas and Sergio Coloma visited her set to talk about her illness and her relationship.

#quotMagaly #firmquot #LIVE #Magaly #mocks #Michelle #Soifers #boo #concert