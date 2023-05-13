There is no doubt that “Magaly TV, the firm” It is one of the most watched programs on the national television. Magaly Medina presents week by week the latest events of the characters of the peruvian show business, among them, the famous ampays that have caused a stir on social networks and audience records. There are many figures that hide from the ‘Urraca’ cameras, but despite this, the reporters manage to get the scoop every week. In this note, know how to watch LIVE and DIRECT the May 12 program.

What time can you see “Magaly TV, the firm”?

“Magaly TV, the firm” has a schedule from 9:45 pm to 11:00 pm and is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the ATV signal. Next, See the list of schedules by country to tune in to the show schedule:

Peru: 9.45 p.m.

Mexico: 8.45 p.m.

Argentina: 11.45 p.m.

Chile: 10.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 10.45 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.45 p.m.

Spain: 4.45 a.m.

Where to see Magaly Medina LIVE?

Viewers can tune in to “Magaly TV, la firme” at 9.45 pm LIVE and DIRECT through the channel of ATV, which is in open signal, Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable and DirecTV. But not only that, netizens can also enjoy the show through the official YouTube channel. “Magaly ATV” or from the ATV website(www.atv.pe).

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on ATV?

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast from Monday to Friday by the ATV signal. Look here the list of channels where you can see the program live:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Star Globalcom Channel 5

How to watch “Magaly TV, the firm” on YouTube?

From 9.45 pm you can follow “Magaly TV, the firm” LIVE and DIRECT through the channel Youtube called “Magaly ATV”for this you only have to put the name mentioned in the search engine of the platform.

“Magaly TV, the firm” is broadcast on ATV, YouTube and Facebook. Photo: composition LR/ Jazmin Ceras/ Broadcasting/ ATV

What happened on yesterday’s show?

In the May 10 program of “Magaly TV, the firm”, the ‘Urraca’ revealed that Christian Meier would soon marry a 26-year-old girl. Likewise, she revealed images of the preview of “J.B. on ATVs”where Jorge Benavides confessed to everything that happened with Dayanita and about the latter, he speculated about a possible sentimental relationship with ‘Topito’, another comic actor.

