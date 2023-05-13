karen schwarz and Ezio Oliva are married for religious reasons in an intimate ceremony that can be seen LIVE for the Republic. Follow the minute by minute of the wedding that begins at 4:00 pm and to which characters from the Peruvian show business were invited. The former Miss Peru and the singer say “yes, I accept” for the third time in an intimate ceremony. The La Recoleta church, in Cercado de Lima, is the setting for this special moment for the famous couple.

When was the civil wedding of Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva?

In 2016, Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva they surprised locals and strangers by marrying civilly. It was also May 13, and since then, the couple has been very solid in their relationship. As a result of their union, their two daughters were born.

“When I met Ezio, the desire to take another step in the relationship began to arise in me. Beyond the formality, we said: ‘Wow! We are in this together, we want to have children together,'” he said in an interview a Things after getting married.

