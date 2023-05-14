“JB on ATVs” will premiere an expected episode this Saturday, May 13 on the ATV signal. “The value of the vegetable“, one of his most remembered sequences, will be brought back to the screens at the request of the public and Jorge Benavides has been announced as the first guest to sit in the red chair.

The actor will take the opportunity to respond for the first time to the accusations of his former collaborator Dayanita, who recently caused controversy after revealing that he did not have a formal contract throughout his almost four years of work in the space ranks. Find out in this note how, where and at what time to tune into the Jorge Benavides program and don’t miss out on his incidents.

What time to see “JB on ATV?

The “JB en ATV” program is broadcast week by week, on Saturdays from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm on the ATV channel. Follow HERE the details that will bring the day of this May 13.

Jorge Benavides will not hold anything back on “JB en ATV” and will tell his truth about the dismissal of Dayanita. Photo: Composition/LR/Instagram/ATV Shot

Where to watch “JB on ATV” for FREE?

You can follow the minute by minute program of the humorous space for FREE and LIVE through the YouTube channel called “JB en ATV”. This can also be followed LIVE through the ATV website(www.atv.pe).

How to watch ATV LIVE?

Look here at the list of channels that broadcast “JB en ATV” on Saturdays LIVE:

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Best Cable Channel 9

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of Claro TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of Cablemás

Channel 5 of Star Globalcom.

Jorge Benavides ‘throws out’ Dayanita for comments about ‘JB on ATV’. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/Dayanita/ATV

What will happen on TODAY’s show?

Jorge Benavides will have all the protagonism of the episode of this Saturday, May 13, of “JB en ATV”. Alfredo Benavides’s brother will participate in the “Value of Vegetables” block and will give important revelations about Dayanita, who was his former co-worker.

Next, we share some of the most controversial questions that were seen in his promotional trailer:

Jorge, did they want to make you look bad on that show?

Did you have a contract?

Did you mistreat her?

Are you in talks with an important figure from the other TV space?

Are you going to need it in “JB en ATV”?

What days does “JB en ATV” give?

“JB en ATV”, the humorous program led by comedian Jorge Benavides, is broadcast every Saturday on the ATV signal. Week after week, the cast of the space prepares hilarious sketchs for the enjoyment of the public. Likewise, they recreate situations of the political and social situation of the country.

