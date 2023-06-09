The 2023 Heat Awards celebrate the best in Latin music and it’s about to kick off. With guests like Bad BunnyRosalia, Yaharia Plasencia, Shakira and Karol G, this incredible event promises to delight all Latin people and fans of Spanish-American music from all over the globe. Therefore, in this note we will tell you on which channel, at what time and where to watch LIVE AND ONLINE this ceremony. In addition, you can follow all the incidents and the minute by minute of the event from La República Entretenimiento.

YOU CAN SEE: Heat Awards 2023 on HTV LIVE: time, channel and how to watch the awards ONLINE for FREE in Latin America

What channel shows the 2023 Heat Awards live?

The Heat Awards 2023 can be seen by HTV (Hispanic Television), Latin American music channel. However, it will not be the only sign by which you can follow all the details of this event.

Where to see Heat Awards live and online?

In addition, the Heat Awards 2023 They will have an online channel to watch the broadcast of the ceremony over the Internet. This is LosHeat.tv. So there is no excuse for missing out on this award for the best of the Latin music. Also, you can download their app of the same name.

What time to see the 2023 Heat Awards live and direct?

The Heat Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 8. These are the schedules by countries so you can see it from wherever you are.

Peru: 4.00 p.m. m .

. Ecuador: 4.00 p.m.

Colombia: 4.00 p.m.

Mexico: 4.00 pm

Chile: 6.00 pm

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 p.m.

Argentina: 6.00 pm

Brazil: 6.00 pm

United States (Florida): 5.00 pm

Spain: 12:00 am (Friday, June 9)

The 2023 Heat Awards will take place this June 8. Photo: composition by Jazmín Ceras/La República

Official link to watch live streaming and TV Heat Awards

Did you know that there is an official link to see the Heat Awards 2023? This is one of the events that will be broadcast for free over the Internet. You just have to enter LosHeat.tv and you can see the award LIVE.

YOU CAN SEE: When are the 2023 Heat Awards?: DATE and TIME of the ceremony for the best Latin music

How to watch the 2023 Heat Awards live and direct from Mexico?

If you see the Heat Awards 2023 from Mexico, you can tune in from 4:00 p.m. You just have to enter the link LosHeat.tv or see them for the htv channelwhich is available in more than 30 countries.

How to watch HTV LIVE?

In order to tune in Heat Awards 2023 through the sign of htv channel You can do it from channel 272 on DirecTV, 389 and 610 on Movistar TV, and 84 on Claro TV.

Which Peruvian artists will perform at the 2023 Heat Awards?

Among the Peruvians who will perform at the 2023 Heat Awards are Yahaira Plasencia, Kate Candela, Cielo Torres, Alvaro Rod, JP El Chamaco and César BK.

How to vote in the 2023 Heat Awards?

To support your favorite artists in the Heat Awards 2023,You can vote through the official application of this event. This is what you should do:

Download the app LosHeat.tv and login.

and login. Enter the platform and the option to vote for your favorite artist will appear.

Review all categories and search for your artist.

Select your favorite and press vote.

Who are nominated for the 2023 Heat Awards?

Best Northern Region Artist:

farruko

sech

dalex

Kim Loaiza

Chris Andrew

Jay Wheeler

the alpha

Blackberry

Justin Quiles

chris lebron

Breakthrough Artist:

Polyma Westcoast

Lola Indigo

Quevedo

Eden Munoz

brary

chris lebron

LIT Killah

Kim Loaiza

musical promise:

THEO

Elena Rose

young miko

paopao

Dayanara

mario bautista

Angel Dior

ADSO

West Indian Villain

Mar Rendon

Influencer of the year:

Domelipa

Kunno

yeri mua

Mont Pantoja

The Safe

Brianda

marko

lele pons

kevlex

Best popular regional artist:

Christian Nodal

Alexander Fernandez

carin leon

Paola Jara

Jessie Uribe

firm group

Frontier Group

Yeison Jimenez

Eden Munoz

Best Dominican Urban Artist:

the alpha

Angel Dior

Rochy RD

chimbala

The Materialist

bulova

The insuperable

Flow 28

rosaly rubio

Best video:

“While I heal my heart” – Karol G

“For Sale” – Gilberto Santa Rosa, Carlos Vives

“The Queen” – Maluma

“I ask God” – Feid

“My little sin”- Mike Bahía, Greeicy

“Ambulance” – Camilo, Camila Cabello

“Cairo” – Karol G, Ovy on The Drums

“Mother-in-law” – Romeo Santos

“Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny

Best Collaboration:

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

Rauw Alejandro, Baby Rasta – “Punto 40”

Archangel, Bad Bunny – “La Jumpa”

Romeo Santos, Chris Lebron – “SIRI”

Ozuna, Feid – “Hey mor”

El Alfa, Zepekeño, El Pepo Show – “Arrebatao remix”

Lasso, Sebastián Yatra – “Brown eyes”

Kany Garcia, Christian Nodal – “The Next One”

Mora, Feid – “The Innocent”

Best content on music platform

Mollusk TV

dimeloking

Alofoke Media

The Chombo

Rapeton

DJ of the year

DJ Adoni

Fat

Pot

diplo

marshmello

bizarre

DJ Tornall

Victor Cardenas

Song of the year:

“The bachata” – Manuel Turizo

“BZRP Music sessions, Vol. 53” – Bizarrap, Shakira

“Despechá” – Rosalia

“Happy birthday, Ferxxo” – Feid

“Los cachos” – 21st floor, Manuel Turizo

“Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny

“Provence” – Karol G.

“The formula” – Maluma, Marc Anthony

“BZRP Music sessions, Vol. 52” – Bizarrap, Quevedo

“Blessed” – The Alpha, Farina

“I behave pretty” – Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone

#channel #Heat #Awards #LIVE #follow #broadcast #event #today