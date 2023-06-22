SEE Miss Grand Peru LIVE and DIRECT | The beauty contest will take place TODAY, Thursday June 22 at 1:30 pm on América TV. Candidates from various parts of Peru give their best effort to represent the country worldwide in the Miss Grand International. In 2022, Peru managed to move into the top 20 and left the name of the nation high. Learn in this note all the details of the development of the contest in which the next Miss Grand Peru 2023 will be known, who will travel to Vietnam to compete with different models on the planet.

When is the final of Miss Grand Peru?

The final of Miss Grand Peru 2023 will take place this Thursday, June 22.

The national representative of 2022, Janet Leyva, the winner of Miss Grand International 2022 and an executive of the pageant. Photo: Instagram/Miss Grand International



Miss Grand Peru: what time to see?

The transmission of Miss Great Peru will be from 1.30 pm (Peru time) through the program “Send whoever sends” led by María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Columbia: 1:30 p.m.

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Brazil: 3:30 p.m.

United States (Florida): 2:30 p.m.

Spain: 8:30 p.m.

Miss Grand Peru: where to see the beauty pageant?

The coronation of Miss Grand Peru 2023 It can be seen through the various signals of América Televisión (channel 4).

How to watch America TV LIVE?

In open signal the grand finale of Miss Grand 2023 can be viewed on channel 4. The programming is also accessed for free on the official website of America TV GO.

DirecTV (194 SD/HD – 1194 HD)

Movistar TV (4 A/D – 104 SD – 704 HD – 804 HD)

Claro TV (4 A/D – 504 HD – 1004 HD)

Cablemas (4 SD – 110 HD)

Cable Peru (4)

Vision Peru (4)

Cable World (11, Moyobamba)

Cable Vision 17, La Union-Piura)

Cable Smart (8, Paita)

Best Cables (4)

List of participants of Miss Gran Peru 2023

Is about 12 participants who will dispute the crown of the beauty pageant, but only one will be selected and will travel to Vietnam on October 25 to represent Peru before the world.

pia requejo

Zuliet Seminary

Fairus Oré

michelle shock

Mayra Messi

Nicolle Tassara

Brenda Serpa

Alejandra Espino

Anahy de la Colina Sosa

Sheyla Zuniga

Carla Ramos

Who was Miss Grand Peru 2022?

Janet Leyva was the figure of Miss Grand Peru 2022 and represented the country in Indonesia. However, she did not meet her initial goal and was left in the top 20.

Janet Leyva will hand over the crown to her successor this Thursday, June 22. Photo: Instagram/Janet Leyva

What is Miss Grand?

He Miss Grand It is a beauty pageant of Thai origin that is held every year. It was created in 2013 and its main objective is to promote peace.



