SEE “The house of the famous Mexico” | It continues to be liked by the public due to the controversial dynamics carried out by the characters that make up the program. The number 1 reality show has brought together celebrities from Latin America and Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara are among those who stand out the most. Now comes a new chapter full of surprises and, also, sentenced. Find out here how to follow the program LIVE and how to save your favorite contender.

YOU CAN SEE: “The house of celebrities”: Nicola Porcella and Wendy kissed for the first time in reality

Hours of “The House of Famous Mexico”

“The house of the famous Mexico” is transmitted Monday to Friday from 10:00 p.m. Wednesdays are the days of nominations and Sundays, the galas in which the eliminated of each week will be known from 8:30 p.m.

“The house of celebrities” became a trend after Nicola and Wendy starred in their first kiss. Photo: Libero composition/capture/The house of celebrities

Where can you see “The House of the Famous Mexico”?

“The house of the famous Mexico” is broadcast through Las Estrellas, the service of streaming vix and from the same official page of the reality show, in which you will also find a review of the most important moments of the last chapter.

How can I watch Vix Plus for Free?

To see “The House of Famous Mexico”, you need a subscription to Vix Plus. To do this you must create an account with an email and password. To follow the program you have two options. They are the following:

Head over to the channels section in your Vix app, then scroll down. You will find the channels of “The house of famous Mexico”.

Go to the celebrity home tab at the top of the app. Then you scroll down to live channels, select the channel you want to watch, and you’re done.

How to vote in “The house of famous Mexico”?

The participants of “The house of the famous Mexico” They know that they have to do everything possible to engage with the public and that they can save them. If you already have your favourite, then follow the steps below so that you cast a correct vote.

Enter the link of the voting section on the website of “The House of Famous”.

Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then click on vote.

“The house of celebrities” started a new season. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Nicola Porcella surprises Wendy Guevara by dedicating the song from Armonía 10 to her: “To forget your love”

“The House of the Famous Mexico”: this week’s nominees

The nominees for this third week in “The house of celebrities” are the following:

Nicola Porcella, 35 years old.

Ferka, 35 years old.

Raquel Bigorra, 48 years old.

Barbara Torres, 52 years old.

What is “The House of Famous” about?

“The house of celebrities” is a reality show in which the contestants will fight day and night to win first place. To do this, the 14 members enter a house located in Mexico City with cameras that focus on them 24 hours a day. Personalities must learn to live with each other, even if they don’t know each other. Occasionally, moderators will engage them in certain activities.

#house #famous #Mexico #channel #LIVE #schedule #VOTE #reality #show