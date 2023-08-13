TODAY, August 12, the long-awaited finale of the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will take place. Ten contestants could not convince the jury and had to step aside. Now everything is defined between Natalia Salas and Ale Fuller. As recalled, the last eliminated was Mauricio Mesones, who did not stand out with the required dish in the semifinal, which was divided into two parts, since it was a dessert called a golden ball. In the end, the influencer was the one who stood out the most when receiving the help of Giacomo Bocchio. What will happen tonight? Follow LIVE and LIVE the cooking reality show by La República Espectáculos.

What time to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ TODAY?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ de Latina has two schedules in Peru: from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm, while on Saturdays it starts at 8:30 pm Learn about the difference with other countries.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see the final of ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is broadcast through the Latina signal. Likewise, you can also view it digitally on its website or hours after finishing the program on its YouTube channel.

The participants of the second season of ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

How to watch Latina LIVE FREE?

To tune in to ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, you must tune in to Latina TV. These are the options:

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

‘The great chef: celebrities’, second season: finalists

The semifinal of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ was very unpredictable, since, initially, there were Laura Spoya, Mauricio Mesones, Jesús Neyra, Mónica Torres, Natalia Salas and Ale Fuller; however, only the last two qualified for the final round.

Natalia Salas and Ale Fuller. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

Who was the last eliminated from ‘The great chef: famous’?

To the sadness of his fans, Mauricio Mesones could not reach the final of the program, despite having beaten important opponents such as Laura Spoya. At the gala on August 11, the tropical musician did not know how to prepare the required dish well, the classic golden ball dessert. After knowing the result, he knew how to accept his defeat and leave an emotional message to his teammates. “I am leaving with more than I had and with more than I expected”, said.

Jury of ‘The great chef: celebrities’

As in the first season, the jury for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is still made up of Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. Fans are hoping that the trio will carry on for the next round which will begin this Monday, August 14.