‘Yo me llamo’ 2023 from Caracol TV has become one of the most watched programs in Colombia, due to its innovative and fun imitation format. On the night of this August 14, the singing reality show will premiere a new chapter to the delight of its thousands of followers. Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno, judges of the program, will have to continue evaluating the presentation of each of the contestants who arrive on stage. Follow MINUTE by MINUTE of this episode through La República Espectáculos.

What time to see chapter 13 of ‘My name is’?

The episodes of ‘Yo me llamo’ reach all screens in Colombia at 8:00 p.m., immediately after the central edition of ‘Snail News‘. In case you want to tune in to the program from different parts of the world, we leave you the complete list of schedules so that you do not miss any detail of the imitation contest.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My name is’ FREE TODAY?

The faithful fans of ‘My name is‘Colombia can follow the transmission of the program on the live signal of Caracol TV every day.

‘Yo me llamo’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday thanks to the Caracol TV signal. Photo: Capture of Caracol TV

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

You can access the full content of TV snail through DirecTV channel 132. If you have a contract with other companies, such as Claro and Tigo, you must access channels 1006 and 5, respectively. In this way, you will not be able to miss any detail of the program ‘My name is’.

Who are the juries of ‘My name is 2023’?

This year’s edition of ‘My name is‘ came back loaded with news. Although the most expected is the participation of new talents, the entry of a new jury into the program caused an uproar among the followers. The people in charge of judging each of the applicants are Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno.

The jury of ‘Yo me llamo’ Colombia is made up of 3 people. Photo: Instagram/My name is

How much money will the winner of ‘My name is 2023’ get?

According to the information provided by the hosts of ‘My name is’, the winner of this season will take home a total of 500 million Colombian pesos.