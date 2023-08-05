SEE ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ LIVE | Maju Mantilla’s husband, Gustavo Salcedo, starred in Magaly Medina’s last ampay. He was seen with another woman at the Westin hotel in San Isidro. The ATV host presented the compromising images on August 3. The ampay had a strong media effect. However, TODAY Friday the 4th he will continue to talk about this scoop LIVE.

YOU CAN SEE: Maju Mantilla, AMPAY of her husband LIVE: Gustavo Salcedo denies infidelity with a young man in a luxurious hotel

“Magaly TV, the firm”: what time to see the program?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9.50 pm on the ATV signal. Host Magaly Medina presents the latest in national and international show business. On some occasions, she issues ampays, shaking up show business.

On which channel do you broadcast “Magaly TV, the firm”?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ is a show program that is broadcast on the ATV signal, channel 9. Next, we show you the transmission channels to tune in to the channelLIVEdepending on the cable operator:

Channels 9 SD and 709 HD of Movistar TV

Channels 9 SD and 509 HD of clear TV

Channels 9 SD and 120 HD of cablemore

Channel 9 of Cable Peru

Channel 9 of Vision Peru

Star Globalcom Channel 5

Channel 9 of Best Cable.

YOU CAN SEE: Gustavo Salcedo goes on a trip with Maju Mantilla after spreading his ampay: “We are happy”

Where to watch ATV LIVE?

You can enjoy ATV content by searching the name of its programs on YouTube. In the same way, to tune in to ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, it is possible to do so through the channel of said platform calledMagaly ATV.

Maju Mantilla and Gustavo Salceda would not be in their best moment of marriage. Photo: diffusion

How was the AMPAY of Maju Mantilla’s husband, Gustavo Salcedo?

Magaly Medina presented a ‘bomb’ on August 3. The host showed images of Gustavo Salcedo, Maju Mantilla’s husband, in compromising scenes with a young woman. Both were caught entering the Westin hotel while the television host was recording “Up my people.”

YOU CAN SEE: Gustavo Salcedo denies infidelity and says that he only went to the gym with Mariana de la Vega: “It is to promote sports”

Who is Mariana de la Vega?

Mariana de la Vega is the woman who was seen with Gustavo Salcedo at the Westin hotel, according to the report by Magaly Medina. The young woman presents herself to her followers as an athlete and boxer. According to the information on her social networks, she is a person who is far from the world of show business. However, some public figures like Giacomo Bocchi follow her.

#Magaly #firm #LIVE #AMPAY #Maju #Mantillas #husband #Magaly #believes #Shirley #Cherres #affair #president