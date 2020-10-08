Both the shopping platforms of the country, Amazon and Flipkart are once again bringing festive sales and their dates and many offers have gone away. ‘Big Billion Days Sale’ is starting on Flipkart from October 16 and many of its offers are being teased from now. Among the many offers available on smartphones, one is the most tremendous and cannot be avoided by anyone. Buyers will be able to buy LG G8x ThinQ with two displays in the cell for only Rs 19,990, while the original price of the phone is Rs 70,000.

The LG G8x ThinQ, launched last year by LG, is similar to a normal phone but the most important thing related to it is the dual screen accessory that comes with it. With this help, the phone can be converted into a dual screen device. That is, users can use two displays simultaneously and this smartphone is best for multitasking. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, about 70 percent discount buyers will get on this phone and the platform is teasing this deal from now.

Great discount



The deals during the festive sale on the site are being teased right now and the ‘Crazy Deals’ section shows that the LG G8x ThinQ will get a big discount. Talking about the listed price, it looks like Rs 70,000, although this phone can be purchased at Flipkart for Rs 54,990. If you believe the details revealed till now, during the sale on Flipkart, a discount of Rs. 35,000 will be available on this phone. Also, a 10 percent additional discount will also be available on payment from SBI debit card or credit card and the phone can be purchased for only Rs 17,991.

Such are the specifications



The LG G8x ThinQ has two 6.4-inch OLED full vision displays with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and has up to 6 GB of storage. The 12-megapixel standard and 13-megapixel super wide lens dual camera setup are available on the rear panel of the phone. The phone has a 32 megapixel selfie camera. This phone with dedicated Google Assistant button and in-display fingerprint scanner has a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

