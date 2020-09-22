Samsung’s popular mid-range smartphone Galaxy M31s has received a tremendous price cut. Under Limited Time Deal on Amazon, this phone can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 3500. After the discount, the price of its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant has been reduced from Rs 24,999 to Rs 21,499. At the same time, variants with its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage can be ordered from Amazon India under this special deal for Rs 19,499 instead of Rs 22,999.You can get up to Rs 12,200 by taking Galaxy M31s from Amazon in an exchange offer. At the same time, if you take this phone on EMI with Bank of Baroda’s credit card, then you will get an instant discount of 1500 rupees.



Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M31s

The phone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. With up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, this phone has an Exynos 9611 processor. You can increase the memory of this dual sim phone up to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card.

For photography, you will get quad rear camera setup in Galaxy M31s. It has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with a 64-megapixel primary camera. For selfie, you will get 32 ​​megapixel front camera in this phone. This phone, which comes with face unlock and fingerprint sensor, has a 6000mAh battery, which comes with a 25 Watt fast charging support.

