Almost all automobile brands in India are offering discounts and deals on their products this month. Now Hero too has joined this list. Now the company is offering deals and discounts on its models this month. The company is offering a big discount on its electric scooter this month.The company is offering a strong discount of ₹ 14,390 on its electric scooter Hero Optima HX City Speed. The original price of this scooter is Rs 57,560. This is a temporary offer that will be valid till the stock runs out.

Discount up to Rs 6000 on other electric scooters

At present, the company is offering the highest discount on Hero Optima itself, but up to Rs 6000 discount is being offered on the company’s selected electric scooters, which you can get information from your nearest Hero dealership.

Features of scooter are dhansu

This electric scooter from Hero has a 30Ah lithium ion battery with a 550W motor. The range of this scooter is 82km in single charge. The maximum speed of the scooter is around 42km per hour. It takes 4,5 hours for the scooter to be fully charged. The scooter has a digital speedometer. Apart from this, the remote clock is also provided with anti theft alarm in the scooter. This scooter has combi-braking system, LED lighting and USB port for charging.