When in January Manuel Castells (Hellín, Albacete, 78 years old) was elected by United Podemos as Minister of Universities, a false profile emerged on Twitter that thousands of people eager to hear pontificate from the prominent sociologist began to follow. But Castells chose to cloister himself in the ministry and his silence – barely two press conferences in the term – has earned him more than one editorial. With this interview in EL PAÍS and other previous ones, the professor from Berkeley and the Open University of Catalonia is finally at the forefront, when the spotlight looks at the university environment. Up to 300,000 students are going to run out of face-to-face classes to try to stop the second wave of the pandemic and the images of debauchery at parties and its consequences in high schools (1,300 confined, 425 infected) are on everyone’s lips.

Question. Is the rector of Granada right when she regrets the closure of her university and not of the bars due to the virus?

Answer. Yes. Nightlife is the main dangerous point of contact for young people, that is why I very much agree with the autonomies that have closed it.

P. At the moment no outbreak has been detected in the classrooms, but in their environment.

R. The classrooms are safe, I would not say the campuses so much, because it depends on their colleges. The protocols are working, they are detecting those infected, making traces …

P. The focus is on the young.

R. Family reunions are just as or more important [en la expansión de virus] than young people who drink in a bar. Weddings, birthdays, baptisms… everything that makes this society wonderful can become our lethal embrace. I know of a community that has asked the Church to cancel communions for a time. And in communions I don’t think there are big orgies!

If humans don’t help each other, we will deserve to disappear

P. What are you going to talk about with Minister Illa and the councilors at the next meeting?

R. There must be more than restrictive and sanctioning measures for students. Because, I insist, you have to go to the internal feeling, that they accept some limitations. We cannot put a police officer behind every student. Let’s imagine the faculty cafeteria closes, will they stop seeing each other on campus? Not.

P. The Council of Residence Halls says they asked for help in the spring to make a protocol and they were referred to a company.

R. Health decisions are being made, and should be so, in a unified way by the Ministry of Health. If they were referred, I suppose it is because they had to do many things at the same time and there were priorities. I think there have to be common protocols for halls of residence and residences. We will discuss it with Minister Illa.

P. At the Colegio Mayor de la Pontificia de Salamanca, by their own decision, they have created bubble groups to eat, watch television in the auditorium …

R. It seems perfect! They probably have the advantage of divine inspiration at this excellent university. I will talk with them.

P. The schoolboys don’t have their families around and trust each other.

R. There is a belief in Spain and in the world that young people are immune and that is not the case. The highest incidence of infections now occurs between 19 and 29 years. La Ceune [Consejo de Estudiantes Universitarios del Estado], with our support, has a peer advice campaign. Let them talk among the students and understand that either we all protect ourselves or there is no one who is protected. Prohibitions or moral recommendations work with those already convinced, but not with those who are not.

Universities will have to pass certain requirements to continue being so

P. The University of Salamanca has expelled 110 offenders for 15 days. Would you do it?

R. It is autonomy from the university, but I fully understand that the rectors are tired of taking all the precautions and that it is closed due to very minority behaviors.

P. The rector of the Polytechnic of Valencia regrets his planning because he believes that the effects of the pandemic will last two or three years. Is it ominous?

R. I wish I know. In June we had foreseen that the course could start with a new wave of pandemic, that is why we approved the famous covid fund of 400 million euros for universities that has worked very well, although it has generated some friction [con autonomías que preferían otro destino].

P. What explains this second wave?

R. 48% of the women and 38% of the men, according to a study of seven Spanish universities, had a feeling of unreality during confinement and we are still there. We are emotionally unwilling to understand that we have to live with the virus for an indefinite period of time. Therefore, solidarity of the human species, which does not occur in most countries, not only in this one. If we continue like this, we will deserve to disappear. If we are not in solidarity as a species, if we stop helping each other, there will be a biological evolution.

P. You are?

R. I always go around thinking ‘careful, don’t ever take off your mask on the street that you already have the photo and surely an interpellation from Vox’.

P. The rectors still do not see clearly that there is a Ministry of Science and another of Universities.

R. Yes, already. Ask the politicians. I either did it like that or I didn’t. For this reason, both Duque and I (who get along very well; we are the two astronauts, each in his own way), in the presentation we said: “They are going to have two ministries and a project.” And we have coordinated quite closely. We have consulted what he is doing about the statute of the research staff, and we about the research professor… The only dysfunction is that they made two ministries, but they did not increase the space, which means that we are without offices. But hey, these are our personal miseries, which are few compared to those of the Spanish.

We are not going to touch the percentage of 51% of civil servants in the university

P. If Duque is chosen to head the European Space Agency, could the ministries merge with you at the helm?

R. Okay, but on condition that they also give me the Ministry of Finance (laughs). Pedro is a candidate, it would be an extraordinary honor for Spain if he could lead that agency, he is almost the perfect profile. I do not know anything about the political arrangements, but my prediction is that there will be another Minister of Science with whom we will understand very well.

P. Since Duque’s time there has been talk of forcing universities to behave as such, that they are not mere schools but rather that they investigate and transfer knowledge. At what point are they?

R. The proposal – which has to go through its paperwork – will be in a month. It is a decree of requirements for the creation of new universities that will be applied retroactively to universities. Those who do not comply will have enough years to adapt.

P. Does it make sense that the Community of Madrid allows the coexistence of 20 universities (there are already six public and 13 private)?

R. Madrid universities will have to go through the requirements of this law, which are quite strict and, therefore, expensive. I am very much in favor of private universities if they are of quality. If someone prefers to pay for a private one not guaranteed by a university tradition, by an established faculty, there him. There is freedom in this country. What we are going to favor is the public university, because it is the one that is paid for by the citizens and the one that concerns us. But without discriminating against private companies.

P. You said the other day in the Senate that the country is not prepared to have more employees than university officials. Is it what you want?

R. I am for job stability and there are different possible formulas. It is important that there be flexibility, because in some communities —such as the Basque Country and Catalonia— institutions and universities are much more in favor of a work path with job security. When it is proposed not to increase the number of civil servants, there is a lot of opposition because there is a lot of fear that the job insecurity that has been generated in the university will increase. Remember that by law 51% of the staff has to be civil servants and we are not going to touch that. It does not depend only on what we think, but on the opinion of the unions, the universities … because if not, it does not work.

P. And it also depends on financial resources.

R. University funding has been cut by 21% in ten years. We must see what legal figures can be adapted to the needs of universities. We have to go as fast or as slow as the consensus allows. That is why we are not going to make a statute for the PDI [Personal Docente Investigador] in a month, we will continue to talk to everyone. Today, the positions are not compatible, not even between autonomous communities and all that within a budgetary framework that is to come.

P. You were the great hope of the associate professors and they feel abandoned. They see no way out of their precarious situation.

R. In the third draft of the PDI, which is not the final one, there are ways of absorption of the teaching staff in the academic career. First, as contracted non-doctor professors, then as contracted doctor professors, and then open to the entire career. But any hiring must pass a quality control. It does not seem realistic that there will be a massive recruitment without it and we will not be able to really move forward [en la negociación con los sindicatos] until the budgetary unknowns are cleared. Promising something today would be irresponsible. We are creating 10 regulations that allow the orderly regularization of all the teaching staff and, of course, of the associates with whom we meet and will continue to meet.

P. In the UNED, linked to the ministry, they have raised the budget by 24%.

R. One of the lines of the European funds is the digitization of the universities and the UNED can be a very important test bed -as has been demonstrated in the pandemic- of new methodologies that are then used by other universities. In addition, the Treasury has granted its borrowing capacity.

P. Have you realized that you don’t just have to do things but tell them?

R. This has largely been a fake new. You have to produce before you sell, contrary to some economic strategies. The opposition always looks for something from each minister to see where they can destabilize this government. But because the opposition makes up a story, I’m not going to stop doing what I think I should.

