For almost a year now that we have been going through this health crisis, an anxiety-provoking, warlike, bellicose vocabulary has gradually taken hold of the whole of society: a violent language has subtly imposed itself on us, taken aback by our astonishment. to the situation.

At the outset, it was only a question of waging war on this new disease, its disastrous consequences on our health, the human losses it caused and its multiple direct consequences on our lives: we heard.

A veil of silence has been thrown over every street in France, silencing our fundamental freedoms: we have shown the humility that this kind of situation calls for, we accept it.

Unfortunately, it is clear that this same term has gained another ground, and it is much more worrying, and it is about that which is the very essence of living together: the fertile ground which allows our common work to grow. , like a plant, in symbiosis with its ecosystem.

While the whole world is rising to initiate memorable projects on the scale of the history of mankind, whether it is about the climate, the fight against all forms of violence but also in the face of this health crisis which re-examines our operating methods; the media space, the democratic space and, alas, sometimes tragically also the public space, are taken hostage by those who tear up. While we are constantly agitating against “separatism” all is but material to better organize them, to better prepare them.

Even as the period, more than ever, calls for coming together, doing together and working together; those few too rare moments of communion around the same cause, of attachment to the same heritage which still remain to us; this precious heritage: our Commons, with a capital C; this intangible treasure which makes the link between all without any distinction, deserves that we are interested in it again, that we work on it and that we devote time to it.

In this regard, on October 11, to celebrate the anniversary of the famous Bobigny trial which revealed Gisèle Halimi in her fight for the defense of the right to abortion, activists gathered in front of the Pantheon chanted: “Against racism, the neo-colonialism, Gisèle, we continue! To great women, grateful motherhood! “. So many fights for the one who actually deserves to enter this temple of the Republic on the pediment of which is always inscribed “to great men, the grateful homeland”.

Gisèle Halimi’s grandfather used to tell her when she was little that she was descended from this queen who rode in the seventhe century at the head of her armies, “her honey hair flowing to her loins, dressed in a red tunic”. This woman, daughter of King Thabet, desperate to have had a girl and not a boy, was free, beautiful and rebellious.

Also, in the light of this particular situation, in the light of this new era, with regard to the recent debates, it seemed appropriate to us to live the international day of the rights of the women around a common historical figure which has not only upset the history of North Africa but above all embodied a true history of resistance, in the feminine: the Kahina, Amazigh Queen of Aures, who, from the top of her thirties, in the VIIth century of our era will hold in check, for five years, the Umayyad troops defending its people against those who wanted to take its mountains of Aurès and their thousand-year-old cedars. And it will succeed in its time in unifying North Africa.

Gisèle Halimi introduced us to Kahina’s relationship, both maternal and loving, for one of her captives, Khaled Ibn Yazid Al Absi. Between her love for Khaled, nephew of her enemy and her implacable desire for victory, she embodied the destiny of an exceptional woman who, until death, commanded men, from the mountains of Aurès to the plains of wadi Nini. The poet and philosopher Doria Chafik also said of Gisèle Halimi that she was “the heroine of a fight given for lost less than half a century ago”, adding: “Gisèle Halimi holds the Berber Kahina “.

Like Gisèle Halimi, the Kahina before her, has demonstrated a real capacity to resist and has earned her from her enemies to be called the “Kahina” which actually means in Arabic as in Hebrew “the witch”, ” the prophetess ”or the“ strategist ”.

Whether it is one or the other of these two women who have marked history and our memories, they both embody the values ​​that are imposed on us today as imperatives: respect the Earth, preserve our freedoms, bring solidarity to life.

On the occasion of this very special day which is never really a celebration; since women continue to die because they are women, others continue to resist.

We call for an Amazigh and feminist March 8. An 8 March of humans and free humans, an 8 March that rehabilitates a historical female figure who marked the Mediterranean, to a historical figure making the link between Europe and North Africa, to a prominent figure of Mediterranean civilizations , to a rallying and universal March 8. Finally, a March 8 which also gives a face to women and men, that of Imazighen from France, that of these Kabyle, Chaouis, Tuaregs, Chleuh, Mozabite … whether they come from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, the oasis of Siwa in Egypt or the borders of Mauritania, Niger and Mali, or the Canary Islands, the discreet and subtle players in your daily life. A duty of remembrance for our mothers, from Kahina to Gisèle Halimi.