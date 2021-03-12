In Paris, 17.4% of young people live below the poverty line (€ 1,063). Young people are severely affected by the health crisis which has disrupted their links to employment, studies, housing conditions and access to health. More and more of them are turning to charities and social structures. Many of them can no longer pay for their accommodation and find themselves on the streets.

While the current emergency is to curb the poverty that hits 18-25 year-olds hard, the government has spoken out against the payment of emergency assistance for autonomy to young people, who are excluded from social minimums, leaving young people alone in the face of precariousness.

Respond to the emergency with the generalization of a renationalized and upgraded RSA

In November 2020, the elected Communists proposed “that access to the RSA be extended to those under 25 and that a real policy of combating poverty in connection with the departments, their elected representatives and associations be established ”. Nothing was done. And the situation of young people continues to deteriorate.

Today we reaffirm our position: there is an urgent need to act. If the RSA was not initially designed to support young students or in integration, it could nevertheless represent a significant safety net in a period of worsening inequalities.

On condition that the State gives itself the means by renationalizing it. Asking bloodless communities to compensate for the disengagement of the State amounts, in this period of crisis, to accepting territorial inequalities. This is taking the risk that some departments, including the most popular, are no longer in a position to pay their income to benefit recipients. In Paris, only 66% of RSA expenses are compensated by the state. While an increase in expenditure of 30 million euros is expected compared to last year, given the marked increase in poverty, we are asking for compensation from the State to the nearest euro.

Provided also that the RSA is revalued, at least at the level of the poverty line in order to ensure a dignified life for all. The explosion of precariousness requires it.

Establish long-term measures to secure training and employment for young people

We must also think about the post-crisis period and take into account the physical and psychological ill-being that increasingly affects young people aged 18-25.

The extension of the RSA to young people can only be considered as an emergency measure and must be accompanied by longer-term measures promoting security of training or employment for all young people.

We can rely on local missions, accommodation centers and social services to support young people towards autonomy. Existing mechanisms such as the “Youth Guarantee” must be reinforced with human and financial resources in order to offer young people support that meets their needs. We must also take into account the fact that these structures are increasingly called upon by a new audience: that of young people recently made vulnerable by the crisis. New mechanisms will have to be put in place, in particular the creation of new training courses. Such a development will not be possible without additional resources.

In addition, an essential priority for young people is to be able to find decent housing. This is why it is important that the reform of the APL be abandoned. Another priority: mobility. Public transport must be made free for 18-25 year olds.

In view of the difficulties that students encounter today, it is important to guarantee the continuation of their studies without them having to resort to “odd jobs” which consume energy and often lead to dropping out.

We also propose, in view of the needs in the public service, that the State and local authorities set up pre-recruitments for students and young people in the public sectors. This would make it possible to be part of a logic of securing both training and employment, offering the means to learn and train while aiming for a chosen and emancipating job.

These proposals, which we defend with the elected Communists of the Council of Paris, are all ways to aim in the long term for the autonomy and emancipation of all young people, whether they are students. ∙ e ∙ s, employees, in integration, or looking for a job.

Signatories : Nicolas Bonnet Oulaldj, President of the Communist and Citizen group on the Council of Paris, Barbara gomes, Councilor of Paris, Communist and Citizen group on the Council of Paris, Camille Naget, Councilor of Paris, Communist and Citizen group on the Council of Paris and Jean-Noel Aqua, Councilor of Paris, Communist and Citizen group on the Council of Paris.