Volatility Auctions are a mechanism that allows you to temporarily suspend the trading of a security that presents an excessive oscillation in prices

When the price of a share oscillates abnormally, the SIBE (Spanish Stock Market Interconnection System) has a series of mechanisms designed to protect prices in cases where volatility gets out of hand. These protection mechanisms, against situations of extreme volatility, were implemented in the Spanish Stock Market on May 14, 2001, replacing the trading limits that existed in the order of 15 to 25%. It is what is known by the name of Volatility Auctions.

Therefore, Volatility Auctions are a mechanism that allows temporarily suspending the quotation of a security that presents an excessive oscillation in prices, thus trying to control the high volatility by slowing down the Market so that there is an adequate order in the bid prices and demand.

These Auctions occur when a security tries to trade above or below its Static or Dynamic Range. The Auction lasts five minutes, to which is added a closing of thirty seconds during which, at any time, without prior notice and without the possibility of having extensions, the auction ends and the titles are assigned. From the resulting price, the new static and dynamic prices will emerge, following the value of its negotiation normally. During the period that the Auction lasts, orders can be entered, modified and canceled, but in no case will there be crossovers of operations.

The breakdown of either range causes las Volatility Auctions due to break of the static range, Volatility Auctions due to break of the dynamic range and possible extensions in the opening and closing auctions.

Static and dynamic price ranges …

Volatility auctions due to breaking of the static range

This type of Auction originates as a consequence of the attempt to negotiate a security above or below the limits defined in the static price range.

The objective is to prevent the prices of the securities from fluctuating abnormally and without any type of logic, giving time for buyers and sellers to place themselves in the most appropriate position. By doing this, it is achieved that the rises and falls in the prices of the listed companies respond to their true price and not to asymmetric information in the Market.

In this type of auction, the static ranges change as soon as the auction is skipped.

For example: suppose that for a listed company a static price of € 5 and a static range of 5% are established. That is, its upper limit will be € 5.25 and its lower limit will be € 4.75, therefore, if at any time during the negotiation the price reaches any of the limits expressed, an auction of volatility due to breaking of the static range due to the fact that there is no negotiation at that price.

Volatility auctions by breaking the dynamic range

This type of Auction originates as a consequence of the attempt to negotiate a security above or below the limits defined in the dynamic price range.

For example: suppose a dynamic range of 4% is set. At a certain moment of the negotiation, the price between two consecutive negotiations is 4% or higher, the volatility auction would automatically be activated by breaking the dynamic range.

The difference between the two Auctions is that in the Volatility Auction by dynamic range the static range is maintained and only changes when the Auction is resolved, while in the Volatility Auction by static range the ranges change as soon as the Auction is started.

Possible extensions in the opening and closing auctions

Volatility Auctions never have extensions, but open and close ones do. These extensions last for two minutes plus a random shutdown of thirty seconds.

The extension in the opening Auction is activated when the price resulting from it is at the limit of the static price range, or the volume of the Market orders plus the orders at best exceed the volume of the orders on the opposite side susceptible of assignment. In this way, investors are allowed to enter, cancel or modify orders.

The extension on the closing auction is activated when the resulting price is at the limit of the static range or at the limit or outside the dynamic range, or the volume of the Market orders plus the orders at best exceeds the volume of the orders on the opposite side susceptible of assignment. Thus, investors are allowed to enter, cancel or modify orders.

Do not confuse these Auctions with suspension of listing of a value. Suspension occurs, among other causes, when there is relevant information or the Regulatory Body (CNMV) has indications that there is and could harm investors. The fall or rise of a security is not a reason for suspension as it would limit liquidity to investors.