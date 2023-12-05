Finland and Ukraine are connected by historical parallels. We also desperately resisted the Russian invasion. The war must be won. But sometimes the price can be too high. Can we also support Ukraine on its way to the world?

Necessary strive for the world The president of Finland spoke about this even in September Sauli Niinistyo During the UN General Assembly in New York.

He expressed his concern that the war in Ukraine can become one of the many protracted conflicts that already exist on Earth. According to Niinist, everyone should be interested in a peace agreement based on the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Непросто сеят зёрна мира на зему, полную войн. The Finnish president – ​​one of the few heads of state who speak regularly about the future in their speeches; о том времени, комментарий наступит для всех нас.

The war cannot last forever. Kogda-nibud it will end.

Россию it is necessary to stop. For a long time, the West powerfully supported Ukraine’s struggle for independence. In Finland, the level of this support among the population was extremely high. Even compared to other EU countries.

В зилу просмотров истории финнам легко отдождествлять себа с украинцами. We feel that they are fighting, including for our values, for our freedom. Yes, it is purely humanly understandable that we look at this war through yellow-blue glasses. But such a view does not always give a full picture of what is happening.

Zapad we are unwavering in our support to Ukraine. Таков был посыл ченов NATO, expressed by the general secretary by Jens Stoltenberg в время встречи в министров отранение дела стран Алянса на проволой неделе. The Russian tactic of “dragging time” leads to huge casualties, but does not lead to the necessary result for Russia.

Unfortunately, there are many other signs that speak to the fact that the willingness of the West to finance this war is decreasing. In many countries of Europe, the support of Ukraine starts to crack. The upcoming presidential elections in the USA can become a turning point. Strengthened his position Donald Trump may become an unpredictable ally. Republicans have already expressed doubts about the need to continue supporting Ukraine. A timely end to the war could have saved the western countries from perhaps the greatest humiliation in history.

Существуют ли вечество предпосылки для заключение мира? Какой договор мог бы права права Украины? And what moment for the beginning of negotiations can become the least acceptable for Ukraine?

The German publication Bild, referring to sources in the country’s government, reported that the USA and Germany will put pressure on Ukraine: to reduce the supply of weapons, forcing it to sit down at the negotiation table. According to these data, the weapon will be directed only in the volume necessary to hold the current front line. Об обозвознении утраченных территорий речь не идёт.

For Ukraine and its defenders in the whole world, serious territorial concessions will be a big blow. Russia, on the contrary, will be able to teach a similar result to its citizens as victory, as achievement of its insane goals. Such a concession to Russia can easily push others to similar crimes and inexcusable audacity.

It is clear that for Ukraine all options are bad. Восток страны – в руинах. Freezing the conflict in its current form means that the population of the occupied territories will forever remain under the yoke of Russia. But does the continuation of the war and human suffering have any more positive perspectives?

Осенью In 1944, the peace agreement ended the war between the Soviet Union and Finland. Finland paid a high price for the world: Karelskiy peresheek, Severnoe Priladozhye and raion Petsamo had to be given to the opponent.

Utračennye territori – this is the tenth part of the entire area of ​​Finland. Until the war, more than 400 thousand people lived here; This is about 11% of the population of Finland.

Finland and Ukraine are connected by historical parallels. We, Finns, have the opportunity to put ourselves in the place of Ukrainians – we know what it means to fight an enemy that initially seemed much stronger. The war hardened our stubbornness. And it’s very difficult to turn these feelings into humility, which will inevitably be required to conclude an obviously difficult world.

The war must be won. But sometimes the price can be too high.

And if the people connected with our historical parallels choose the road to the world, they will also need our support on this path.

Peace and forgiveness are different things. Прощения путинская Россия не получит. Including from Finland.

The rubric “Point of view” expresses the personal opinion of the authors and readers of HS.

Antero Mukka – chief editor HS.

Article first published on 3 December 2023.

