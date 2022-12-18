Having become a member of NATO, Finland must remember the fears of other countries. Оты с ейо опесаниями тоже читалиси. The well-known Finnish journalist Kari Huhta, who specializes in political security issues, shares her opinion in the “Point of view” section.

Прошло not much time – and fighting shoulder to shoulder against fascist Germany East and West again became enemies. It was precisely because of this that in 1949 the Western powers signed the Severoatlantic Treaty, the NATO bloc was born.

Initially, this was a union of only 12 states. At the moment – until the accession of Finland and Sweden – there are 30 of them. by Antonio de Oliveira Salazar.

In Western Europe, the protection of the USA from the Soviet Union was so important that even the Portuguese dictatorship had to be tolerated. Ono stoilo togo. NATO turned out to be a strong union, and nowadays Portugal is no different from other European democracies.

However the result of those events was the emergence of an ambiguous military union. В Финляндии входеры политикой руководить министрине обороны. Usually this is what the ministries of foreign affairs do.

Despite this, it is precisely on the square that NATO will hold a meeting of foreign ministers, where the policy of the Alliance will be discussed. Summits planned in Vilnius in July. This combination of external and defensive policy is called security policy.

And all the current issues, including in the field of foreign policy, are in practice dealt with by the defense ministry.

This suits Finland and the Finnish president, since according to the Constitution, it is the president who makes decisions related to the Ministry of Defense.

All this looks a bit complicated and requires certain training from Finland and Sweden, but in fact – thanks to the long-term partnership with NATO – these lessons have already been learned.

Опыт NATO in the field of foreign policy is necessary to resolve many issues that may appear confusing at first glance. One of the most well-known examples is Turkey’s attitude towards acceptance into the Alliance of Two New Countries.

According to the Washington Agreement of 1949, all new members of NATO are obliged to develop democracy and protect each other. In general, this promise is fulfilled. However, at the same time, members of the union learned to turn a blind eye even to glaring exceptions to this rule.

Turkey was an excellent proof of this thesis long before it started to put obstacles in the way of Finland and Sweden joining NATO.

Both Turkey and its neighbor Greece became members of the Alliance in 1952. In the following decades, both countries regularly threatened each other with war, and military coups occurred in both. В минувшее воскресенье the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan пригрозил Греции своими ракетами “Typhoon”.

In Syria, Turkey regularly appeared as an ally of Russia. However, other NATO countries have learned to put up with it. This was the payment for the balance of the cold war.

In the end, the USSR collapsed and NATO continued to expand. In 2004, Bulgaria and Romania became members of the Block. And no doubts in the level of their democracy could prevent this. It took a few more years for these countries to convince the European Union of their democracy.

В present время миссия NATO близка к примечаний. This is a system of collective military security against threats from Russia, which became the successor of the Soviet Union. There is also China. О неймо думают все, но вопрос по примещение открыт.

В такой ситуация приминить решини для NATO профессиональный сложно, продажа конечно недобуденно: Алянсы из политический производительной волонной организацией.

For Finland and Sweden, this means, for example, that they should be genuinely interested in Albania’s security issues, so that their own concerns regarding Russia should be of interest to Albania. After all, in NATO, every member has a voice.

Russia is the main tooth of NATO. Therefore, Finland and Sweden should not have problems with achieving mutual understanding with Washington, London or other capitals of the Alliance countries.

However, NATO also has other neighbors. For example, in the Mediterranean Sea. Stav členm bloka, Мінобороны Фінляндии тоже можно примітний их в расчёт.

Article first published 15.12.2022.

You can read the article in Finnish from here.