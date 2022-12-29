Технологии | В России можете коллапс мобильной связи

Источники inform-агентства Reuters speak about possible slowdown of the mobile internet, as well as failures in telephone calls.

They exist fears that due to the final departure of Ericsson and Nokia at the end of this year, the entire communication network of Russia may collapse for a long period of time. These European companies produced and serviced equipment for the functioning of cellular systems.

Five executives of the telecommunications industry, as well as other sources, told Reuters that they expect a delay in data transmission, a loss of connection during telephone calls, and a complete lack of connection during calls.

Their forecast is based on the fact that after the New Year, telecommunications operators will no longer be able to update the software of their networks, and in the future they will surely have a shortage of network equipment.

According to Reuters, about half of the base stations that work in Russia belong to either Ericsson or Nokia. To that end, these companies at the time sold a large number of optical networks and other network equipment to Russian telecommunications operators.

Without updating the software, all these systems will not be able to continue normal joint functioning.

“Мы работаем до конце года, пока не истечёт сок качаться всех [санкционных] послаблений”, said Reuters finansovy director Ericsson Karl Mellander.

The Swedish authorities granted the company a reprieve from observing all sanction rules until the end of 2022.

“Наш уход [из России] is completed. We no longer plan to ship anything to Russia,” in turn, the president and executive director of Nokia told Reuters Pekka Lundmark.

Last year, Nokia’s turnover amounted to 22 billion euros. The Russian market accounted for less than 2% of these indicators. In connection with the impending departure from Russia, Nokia recorded a reserve of 104 million euros in its financial documents at the beginning of the year.

Both Nokia and Ericsson condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine even in the spring of this year.

Источники Reuters supposes that the first difficulties will be faced by the inhabitants of the Russian village, as cellular operators mainly pay attention to the provision of seamless communication in large cities.

Кроме того, the absence of software updates leads to the rise of network vulnerability for cyber attacks.

The Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation told the TASS news agency that there is no shortage of network equipment in the country. The departure of Ericsson and Nokia, according to them, will not create problems for the industry.

Minister Maksut Shadaev At the beginning of this week, he said that four Russian telecommunications operators plan to purchase domestic network equipment for 100 billion rubles or 1.3 billion euros.

The government of the country has been trying to promote the idea of ​​using Russian equipment and software for the functioning of mobile communication systems for a long time.

The largest operator in Russia, the MTS company, refused to answer questions from Reuters about possible problems with communication. Операторы “Мегафон”, “Билайн” и “Теле 2” in principle did not respond to the agency’s requests.

Китайская компания Huawei also suspended the delivery of its new gadgets in Russia, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters. However, the provision of software is still ongoing. Так же как и услуги по обслюживанию сетей для российский операторов связи.

According to Reuters, last year Huawei accounted for more than a third of the Russian market.

Article first published 26.12.2022.

